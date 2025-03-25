Sarasota Jewish Theatre Honors Sarasota Arts Advocate Nancy Roucher Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sarasota Jewish Theatre will honor longtime Sarasota arts advocate Nancy Roucher on Tuesday, April 22, 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., during a luncheon at Michael's On East in Sarasota. This special event will bring together friends, colleagues, and community members to celebrate Roucher's incredible impact on Sarasota's arts scene.

To purchase tickets ($100), and for more information, visit SarasotaJewishTheatre.org.

When Roucher moved to Sarasota in 1986, she immediately began contributing to the arts community. She founded Sarasota's Arts Education Task Force in 1988 in response to the gradual erosion in arts programs in Sarasota County schools.

In 2019, Roucher was honored by the state of Florida for her longtime contributions to promoting arts education. She was awarded with the Dr. Mary Palmer Trailblazer Award from the Florida Alliance for Arts Education.

