A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN Comes to Florida Studio Theatre in March

Florida Studio Theatre will produce A Night with Janis Joplin, the third and final production in its 2026 Stage III series. With music and lyrics by Janis Joplin and book by Randy Johnson, this Tony-nominated musical celebrates one of rock-and-roll's most unmistakable voices. Previews begin Mar. 11, officially opening Mar. 13, with performances running through Mar. 29, 2026, in FST's Keating Theatre.

A Night with Janis Joplin explodes onto the stage in a concert-style celebration of the blues legend and the artists who inspired her. The unforgettable voice of Janis Joplin is joined by powerhouse performers embodying icons such as Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, and Etta James, tracing Joplin's meteoric rise and the musical influences that shaped her singular sound. Featuring hits like “Piece of My Heart” and “Me and Bobby McGee,” this production immerses audiences in the raw passion and rebellious spirit that defined a generation.

“This show shines a spotlight on some of the most singular and powerful musical artists of our time: Janis Joplin and the women who taught her the blues, like Etta James, Bessie Smith, and Aretha Franklin,” said director Ben Liebert. “It's a raw and intimate look at Janis's life, amongst the backdrop of an electric rock concert that will get audiences dancing in the aisles.”

Liebert's work as a director and choreographer includes FST's Lucky Stiff, Jersey Boys, and Waitress, as well as productions of Into the Woods, The Producers, and Ordinary Days. As an actor, he has appeared on Broadway in Wicked, in addition to off-Broadway and regional productions of Fiddler on the Roof, Little Shop of Horrors, and Chicago.

Appearing in the role of Janis Joplin is Francesca Ferrari* (FST debut), who previously performed in the national tour of A Night with Janis Joplin. Her additional credits include The Radium Girls, Beautiful, and Les Misérables.

Alternatively portraying Janis Joplin two nights per week is Laura Frye* (FST debut), whose recent credits include The Rocky Horror Show, Waitress, The Perfect Mate, Aspects of Love, and Bright Star.

Rounding out the cast are Jasmine Lawrence* as Joplinaire 1 (FST debut), Briana Brooks* as Joplinaire 2/Dance Captain (FST debut), Jannie Jones* as Joplinaire 3 (Ethel Waters, Divas, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, The '70s: More Than a Decade, Guitar Girls, Blue Suede Shoes), and Katie Porter as Joplinaire 4 (FST debut).

The cast is backed by a live band featuring FST Resident Music Director Nathaniel Beliveau on keyboard (Lucky Stiff, Feeling Good, Jersey Boys, Dames at Sea), Christian Allen on drums (Feeling Good), Faun Holley on bass (FST debut), and Travis F. Welch on guitar (FST debut).

The creative team includes Ben Liebert (Director/Scenic Design), Nathaniel Beliveau (Music Director), Andrew Gray (Lighting Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), Madison Queen (Costume Design), Emilia Ciotti Hernández* (AEA Stage Manager), Sage Brown (Stage Management Intern), and Matthew Parvin (AEA ASM).

*Indicates members of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Celebrate one of rock's most explosive voices in A Night with Janis Joplin, playing March 11 to March 29, 2026. Previews are on March 11 and 12, with opening night on March 13, 2026. Single tickets start at $25.

