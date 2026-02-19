Chicago’s Grant Park Chorus Will Join Sarasota Orchestra For CARMINA BURANA In 2026-2027 Season

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Giancarlo Guerrero, Music Director of Sarasota Orchestra, announced that the renowned Grant Park Chorus from Chicago's Grant Park Music Festival will join Sarasota Orchestra for three special performances of the choral masterwork Carmina Burana, in February 2027.

The 60-member Grant Park Chorus, led by Chorus Director Christopher Bell, will join Sarasota Orchestra at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall for Masterworks 4: Carmina Burana on February 5-7, 2027.

The program pairs Witold Lutosławski's Concerto for Orchestra with Carl Orff's Carmina Burana – famous for its electrifying opening and closing movement, “O Fortuna.” Featured vocal soloists include soprano Jana McIntyre, countertenor Logan Tanner, and baritone Troy Cook.

Program Details:

Masterworks 4: Carmina Burana

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

Grant Park Chorus

Christopher Bell, Chorus Director

Jana McIntyre, soprano

Logan Tanner, countertenor

Troy Cook, baritone

Lutosławski Concert for Orchestra

Orff Carmina Burana

When: February 5-7, 2027

Where: Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Guerrero was named Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Grant Park Music Festival in 2024. This collaboration brings together the two organizations he leads artistically for a powerful shared performance.

“As I was building Sarasota Orchestra's 2026-2027 season, I couldn't help but imagine how extraordinary it would be to unite these two amazing organizations,” said Guerrero. “I'm thrilled we could make this happen and bring this exceptional talent to perform alongside the Sarasota Orchestra. It will be a treat!”

Under Guerrero's direction, The Grant Park Music Festival presented Carmina Burana as the main work on its final program of the 2025 season. , The performance was described by the Chicago Classical Review as a “blazing and hugely exuberant.”

Since its explosive 1937 premiere, Carmina Burana has captivated audiences with its bold rhythms, driving energy, and dramatic intensity. “O Fortuna,” has become a cultural phenomenon, appearing in films, television, and advertising for decades. From The Simpsons to blockbuster commercials, the work continues to resonate across generations. This marks the first time since 2010 that Sarasota Orchestra has performed the piece.

“We are thrilled to welcome a group of the Grant Park Chorus' caliber to join our Orchestra next season and are grateful to Giancarlo for helping make this connection,” said Sarasota Orchestra President and CEO Joseph McKenna. “This will be an exciting moment for our community, and we look forward to sharing this powerful performance with them.”

“Sarasota Orchestra is one of the must-see ensembles in the country, and we could not be more excited to bring our chorus to join them for Carmina Burana,” said Paul Winberg, President and CEO of the Grant Park Music Festival. “Our musicians and staff look forward to visiting this vibrant cultural community and collaborating on what promises to be an unforgettable weekend of music.”

SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP