Review: MJ Brings the King of Pop to Van Wezel

At the simple yet lively dance rehearsal studio, the tale of none other than the legendary Michael Jackson comes to life. Over the course of two days dedicated to perfecting the iconic "Dangerous Tour" of 1992/1993, the one and only "MJ" illuminates the intricate and vibrant creative journey that defined the magic of Michael Jackson. This exclusive glimpse into the workings of the man dubbed "The King of Pop" unveils the top-notch creative squad and sheer explosiveness that fueled his artistic process, serving as a spectacular tribute to his unparalleled legacy.

“MJ the Musical” officially opened on Broadway February 1st, 2022. It received 10 Tony Award nominations with multiple wins including Best Choreography, Best Lighting and Best Sound Design. “MJ” went on to open in the London West End in March 2024 and it set to close at the end of February 2026. By December 2025 the Broadway production sold over 5 million tickets worldwide, and tour dates are scheduled through 2027.

The stories about Michael Jackson's public upbringing provide a unique perspective that evokes a deep sense of compassion for a figure often depicted in a contentious manner. His musical talents and the creativity that shaped his persona as an entertainer stand distinct from his personal life, offering a poignant narrative on the life of a brilliant individual when viewed through this perspective.

MJ’s life story is presented with a plethora of fantastic songs, although too numerous to name! The narrative unfolds with an impressively large and dynamic ensemble of lead and supporting actors. Brandon Lee Harris takes on the role of “Michael” during his later teenage years, embodying the iconic figure with incredible finesse. Harris executes each dance move flawlessly, showcasing his remarkable agility. His dance skills are truly exceptional, captivating viewers with his superb talent and commitment to the role.

Erik Hamilton delivered a powerful performance as “MJ” (at the 2/3/26 performance), entrancing the audience with his portrayal filled with depth and sympathy. Watching him on stage, one couldn't help but feel the emotions radiating from his character. The way he embodied MJ's vulnerability and sadness was so moving that it even brought tears to my eyes. His interpretation of the role added a whole new layer to the character, making the audience connect on a deeper level with the complexities of MJ's persona.

Behind these and other grand performances lies an orchestra in the pit, while onstage there's a band that weaves the performance seamlessly into the narrative. Derek McLane's scenic design, although simplistic, adds depth by cleverly moving panels in and out, transforming the set into a character itself. The ensemble brings the set to life, scooting, dancing, and twirling with precision. The addition of Peter Nigini's projection design elevates the experience, creating breathtaking moments. It's the dedication of the background tech team that truly makes this show spectacular, and there are moments that they show off their stuff, which you will have to wait and see for yourself.

At the conclusion of the performance, the audience found themselves on their feet, grooving and absolutely mesmerized by the spectacular production. It may take a moment to rev up the energy, as channeling Michael Jackson's iconic vibe is no small feat, but ultimately, the show proved itself to be an unmissable experience!

Thank Goodness “MJ” is at Van Wezel through this weekend. Tickets for evening and matinee shows are still available at MJ | Van Wezel Performing Art Hall.

