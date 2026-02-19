Review: GIPSY KINGS FEATURING NICOLAS REYES at Van Wezel

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The opening act was the breakout group without Nicolas Reyes, a classic Gipsy Kings move, warming up the room with the raw power of the ensemble before the legend himself emerged. It also gave notice of the incredible talent of a young soloist.

The transition from the opening set to the main event was seamless. While the younger soloist showcased the technical future of the genre with blistering speed and precision, it was Nicolas Reyes who anchored the soul of the night. Emerging in that striking bright red, his voice remains an incredible instrument, weathered, powerful, and capable of cutting through the dense "wall of guitars" that is the band's signature sound.

There were nods to Frank Sinatra, both in Spanish: a "Strangers in the Night" with the full band and an a cappella "My Way" with just a single stage light on Nicolas.

Hits like "Bamboléo" and "Djobi Djoba" transformed the Van Wezel from a theater into a massive Mediterranean street party, and the Sarasota crowd was clearly there for more than just a casual listen. Encouraged by the band and highlighted by the stage lights, the audience was embraced by the Kings. By the time the band launched into "Volare," the aisles were essentially useless as the audience took to their feet.

Seeing four, and eventually more, Spanish guitars working in perfect rhythmic sync is a percussive marvel. You do not just hear the music; you feel the floor of the Van Wezel vibrating with the compás. In addition to the Spanish guitars, there was one electric bass and two percussionists, one of whom flashed a keytar coming upstage to trade riffs with lead guitarist Tonino Baliardo.

That young soloist from the opening act returned later to shine again. You knew it was serious when a chair was brought out for him. The music that followed signaled that the Reyes and Baliardo legacy is being passed down to a new generation of virtuosos who can honor the tradition while adding their own modern flair.

The Gipsy Kings proved once again that their music is a universal language. Even after decades on the road, Nicolas Reyes delivers a performance that feels fresh, passionate, and timeless.

