Photos: Sarasota Jewish Theatre Presents THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE

“The Tale of the Allergist's Wife” by Charles Busch, is on stage at Sarasota Jewish Theatre from March 4 to 15. Check out photos of the production below.

This uproarious, intelligently funny and satirically relevant comedy features Broadway actress Becky London as Marjorie Taub, a middle-aged Upper West Side doctor's wife who is devoted to mornings at the Whitney, afternoons at MOMA, and evenings at BAM. When she plunges into a mid-life crisis, the only thing that shakes her out of her lethargy is the reappearance of Lee Green (Nellie O'Brien), a fabulous, fascinating and somewhat mysterious childhood friend. The cast, directed by Gus Kaikkonen, also includes Don Walker as Ira Taub, Carolyn Michel as Grandma Frieda, and Charles Agurcia as Mohammed.

"The Tale Of The Allergist's Wife does the impossible!" says director Kaikkonen. "Playwright Charles Busch's hit Broadway comedy from a quarter of a century ago, provides the perfect antidote for today's modern malaise. Who hasn't been discomforted by of our chaotic times? Busch's heroine Marjorie Taub is reeling! An empty nest, and a searching mind, combine with today's current events to leave her prone on her expensive Upper West Side couch. But playwright Busch provides what seems to be a savior: Lee, a mysterious childhood friend from the Bronx who drops into Marjorie's life out of nowhere.and takes her on a voyage of rediscovery. Or is Lee a devil in disguise?"

The original Manhattan Theatre Club production of The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife, featuring Linda Lavin as Marjorie, premiered on February 29, 2000, where it ran for 56 performances and quickly garnered critical acclaim. Buoyed by enthusiastic reviews, the production transferred to Broadway. Following 25 preview performances, it officially opened on November 2, 2000, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, going on to enjoy an impressive run of 777 performances.

“Sarasota is the right place and now is the right time for a laugh-out-loud comedy," says Artistic Director Carole Kleinberg. "Allergists's Wife brilliantly blends high-brow intellectual humor with hilarious, relatable neurotic comedy. This one has it all, with its blend of family, friendship, generational conflict, love and marriage, the angst that comes with aging, and the importance of forgiveness.”

Be A Theatre Maven – a program launched last season – focuses on “The Tale of the Allergist's Wife” on March 6 from 10:15 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. This deep dive into the play begins with continental breakfast in the lobby of The Sarasota Players. Kleinberg and the play's director Gus Kaikkonen then lead a discussion about the play and playwright, after which participants meet with the technical team and learn about the design and construction of the set, lighting, sound, props, and costumes, and the complex coordination required to construct a believable and functional universe for the play and the players. Comprehensive study guides are emailed prior to each program.

Single tickets ($34-$46) are available at www.sarasotajewishtheatre.com or 941-365-2494.

Photo Credit: Sorcha Augustine

