Registration Now Open For Asolo Rep Summer Camps

Asolo Repertory Theatre's Education & Engagement team announces an exciting lineup of creative camps for young artists ages 6 to 14 this summer. The weeklong sessions run July 5 through Aug. 5, and each week of camp brings a new and exciting theme, so campers can choose to attend more than one session. Participants of all experience levels will have the opportunity to blossom and hone their theatrical skills in a creative, playful and welcoming environment.

The adventure kicks off July 5-8 with a compact Drama Days Mini-camp, which invites campers to choose as many camp days during the week as they'd like. Each day is themed for a new adventure to ignite the imagination and spark creativity.

Artistic Adventurers Summer Camp, for ages 6 to 7, encourages students to dream big and experience bold new stories as they build teamwork and creative problem-solving skills through theatre. Camp runs July 11 - Aug. 5, and weekly themes include Quest!, Miniature Worlds, Go Wild! and Enchantment.

Courageous Creating Summer Camp is for 8 to 10-year olds who are eager to create, collaborate and discover. This camp introduces students to storytelling structures and drama skills as they bring stories and characters to life. Weekly themes for July 11 - Aug. 5 are Quest!, Miniature Worlds, Do Different! and Campamento Encanto.

The TheatreMakers Lab Summer Camp engages young artists ages 11 to 14 as they learn about the methods of theatrical storytelling, ignite a creative fire and see the world through new eyes. Students are invited to "explode stories," looking at every aspect of the theatre development process, including performance, design, writing, building and more. Themes for the July 11 - Aug. 5 weekly camps include Quest!, Miniature Worlds, Be Bold! and Theatre Magic.

More information about Asolo Rep's summer camps is available at asolorep.org. Early bird pricing of $140 per week of camp is available until April 1, when the price will become $175. Theatre for All scholarships and financial assistance are available through generous support from the Barancik Foundation. An application is available here.

Asolo Rep Education & Engagement is committed to the safety and well-being of all students, families, teaching artists and staff, and remains dedicated to making the camp experience safe, comfortable and fun for everyone. Click here for COVID-19 camp safety protocols. Visit asolorep.org to learn more.