McCurdy's Comedy Theatre Will Reopen June 19th

McCurdy's Comedy Theatre will reopen on Friday June 19th, 2020 under the State mandated guidelines of 50% capacity and social distancing outlined in the Governors Phase 2 plan.

As the theatre re-opens, show dates will be limited. Seating will also be limited. Tickets will need to be pre-purchased in advance and the theatre will be selling tables rather than individual seats.

Click here to purchase tickets and to learn about the theatre's upcoming shows.

To learn more about the guidelines that the theatre is following to ensure the health and safety of its staff and patrons, click here.

