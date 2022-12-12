Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards; at Rise Above Performing Arts Leads Best Ensemble Performance!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Standings - 12/12/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

The Uptown Boys - NEW YORK STATE OF MIND - Florida Studio Theatre 49%

Madalyn McHugh - FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES - Florida Studio Theatre 18%

Jason Pintar - THE WANDERERS - Florida Studio Theatre 16%

Joe Casey - FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES - Florida Studio Theatre 11%

Travis Keith Battle - THE WANDERERS - Florida Studio Theatre 6%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Donald Frison - BROADWAY IN BLACK - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 38%

Brian Finnerty - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Venice Theatre 28%

Josh Rhodes - KNOXVILLE - Asolo Repertory Theatre 19%

BillyD Hart - CINDERELLA - Florida Studio Theatre 7%

Alex Aguilar - NEW YORK STATE OF MIND - FST Court Cabaret 4%

BillyD Hart - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Florida Studio Theatre 4%

Joshian Morales - THE FANTASTICKS - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Darci Collins - EUBIE! - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 42%

Robert Perdziola - KNOXVILLE - Asolo Rep 30%

Lea Umberger - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Florida Studio Theatre 10%

Mel Barger - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 9%

Susan Angermann - LAUGHING MATTERS (VARIANT 6) - Florida Studio Theatre 9%

Denise Warner - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Nate Jacobs - BROADWAY IN BLACK - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 41%

Frank Galati - KNOXVILLE - Asolo Rep 25%

Amanda Heisey - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: GREATEST HITS - The Players Centre 14%

Jason Cannon - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Florida Studio Theatre 13%

Ben Hope - RING OF FIRE - Florida Studio Theatre 6%

Joshian Morales - THE FANTASTICKS - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Bruce Jordan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Florida Studio Theatre 32%

Celine Rosenthal - GRAND HORIZONS - ASOLO Rep 25%

Kate Alexander - MAYTAG VIRGIN - Florida Studio Theatre 14%

Catherine Randazzo - SMOKE & MIRRORS - Florida Studio Theatre 12%

Kate Alexander - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Florida Studio Theatre 10%

Jim Helsinger - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 8%



Best Ensemble Performance

GODSPELL - Rise Above Performing Arts 46%

BROADWAY IN BLACK - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 25%

KNOXVILLE - Asolo Rep 12%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Florida Studio Theatre 7%

THE UPTOWN BOYS - NEW YORK STATE OF MIND - Florida Studio Theatre 5%

LAUGHING MATTERS (VARIANT 6) - Florida Studio Theatre 2%

THE GREAT LEAP - Asolo Repertory Theatre 2%

AMERICA IN ONE ROOM - Florida Studio Theatre 2%

NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 0



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ethan Vail - BROADWAY IN BLACK - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 40%

Don Holder - KNOXVILLE - Asolo Rep 19%

Adam Honoré - HAIR - Asolo Repertory Theatre 15%

Ben Rawson - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Florida Studio Theatre 10%

Jamie Butrum/Gretchen Beaumier - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: GREATEST HITS - The Players Centre 8%

Andrew Gray - RING OF FIRE - Florida Studio Theatre 5%

J. Dominic Chacon - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Florida Studio Theatre 3%

Andrew Gray - MAYTAG VIRGIN - Florida Studio Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Matthew McKinnon - BROADWAY IN BLACK - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 37%

Michelle Neal - LET IT BE - The Players Centre 19%

Caleb Hoyer - KNOXVILLE - Asolo Repertory Theatre 17%

Brennan Stylez - EUBIE! - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 13%

Spiff Wiegand - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Florida Studio Theatre 9%

Eric Scott Anthony - RING OF FIRE - Florida Studio Theatre 6%



Best Musical

GODSPELL - Rise Above Performing Arts 37%

BROADWAY IN BLACK - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 19%

KNOXVILLE - Asolo Rep 15%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Booker High School 14%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Florida Studio Theatre 7%

EUBIE! - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 5%

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: GREATEST HITS - The Players Centre 3%

THE FANTASTICKS - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

KNOXVILLE - Asolo Rep 41%

JOYFUL! JOYFUL! - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 40%

AMERICA IN ONE ROOM - Florida Studio Theatre 12%

MAYTAG VIRGIN - Florida Studio Theatre 5%

SWEET WATER TASTE - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Kila Sons (as Cat in the Hat) - SEUSSICAL - Rise Above Performing Arts 23%

Caroline Russel (as Cinderella) - CINDERELLA - Rise Above Performing Arts 15%

Leena Jarrar - LEGALLY BLONDE - Rise Above Performing Arts 14%

Syreeta S. Banks - BROADWAY IN BLACK - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 10%

Kyle Ramon (as Shrek) - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Rise Above Performing Arts 8%

Hannah Elless - KNOXVILLE - Asolo Repertory Theatre 8%

Brian L. Boyd - EUBIE! - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 6%

Tarra Conner Jones - FROM BIRMINGHAM TO BROADWAY - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 6%

Armando Gutierrez - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Florida Studio Theatre 4%

Michael Perrie Jr. - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Florida Studio Theatre 2%

Colleen Buchmeier - LOVE, LINDA: THE LIFE OF MRS. COLE PORTER - The Players Centre 2%

Jason Danieley - KNOXVILLE - Asolo Rep 2%

Brian Craft - RENT - Manatee Performing Arts Center 1%

Jack Casey - KNOXVILLE - Asolo Rep 0%



Best Performer In A Play

John Long - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Florida Studio Theatre 30%

Charlotte Cohn - AMERICA IN ONE ROOM - Florida Studio Theatre 16%

Rachel Moulton - MAYTAG VIRGIN - Florida Studio Theatre 15%

Kraig Swartz - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Florida Studio Theatre 13%

Glenn Obero - THE GREAT LEAP - Asolo Repertory Theatre 11%

Greg Watanabe - THE GREAT LEAP - Asolo Repertory Theatre 10%

Britt Michael Gordon - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Florida Studio Theatre 5%



Best Play

FROM BIRMINGHAM TO BROADWAY - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 32%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Florida Studio Theatre 30%

AMERICA IN ONE ROOM - Florida Studio Theatre 11%

GRAND HORIZONS - Asolo Repertory Theatre 9%

RABBIT HOLE - The Players Centre 8%

THE GREAT LEAP - Asolo Repertory Theatre 5%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Florida Studio Theatre 4%

NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 2%

MAYTAG VIRGIN - Florida Studio Theatre 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Donna & Mark Buckalter - JOYFUL! JOYFUL! - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 40%

Anna Louizos - HAIR - Asolo Repertory Theatre 20%

Isabel and Moriah curley-clay - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Florida studio theatre 16%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-clay - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Florida studio theatre 10%

Arnel Sancianco - THE GREAT LEAP - Asolo Repertory Theatre 7%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-clay - AMERICAN IN ONE ROOM - Florida studio theatre 6%

Isabel and Moriah curley-clay - SMOKE AND MIRRORS - Florida studio theatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patrick Russini - EUBIE! - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 58%

Garth Helm - KNOXVILLE - Asolo Rep 42%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Kila Sons (as Charlotte) - CINDERELLA - Rise Above Performing Arts 52%

Brian Finnerty - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Venice Theatre 15%

Aubrey Solum - CINDERELLA - Rise Above Performing Arts 14%

Ellen Harvey - KNOXVILLE - Asolo Rep 5%

Jojo Fleites - HAIR - Asolo Repertory Theatre 4%

Abigail Stephenson - KNOXVILLE - Asolo Repertory Theatre 3%

Nathan Salstone - KNOXVILLE - Asolo Repertory Theatre 3%

Joel Waggoner - KNOXVILLE - Asolo Repertory Theatre 2%

Dwelvan David - KNOXVILLE - Asolo Rep 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Amanda Heisey - RABBIT HOLE - The Players Centre 41%

Dayna Lee Palya - GRAND HORIZONS - Asolo Repertory Theatre 20%

Helen Joo Lee - THE GREAT LEAP - Asolo Repertory Theatre 16%

Lev Siegel - RABBIT HOLE - The Players Centre 12%

Greg Weiner - THE GREAT LEAP - Asolo Repertory Theatre 11%

