Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Unveils 2026-2027 Season Lineup

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

During its annual “Hush! Hush! Party” on February 23, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) announced its 2026-2027 theatre season of shows, with the theme “Rhapsodies of Rhythm.” The mainstage season will include “Sophisticated Ladies,” “A Midsummer Night's Dream,” “BEEHIVE – The ‘60s Musical,” and “Stevie: A Stevie Wonder Revue”; the holiday show – which is not part of the season subscription – is “A Motown Christmas.”

As WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs explains, “'Rhapsodies of Rhythm' celebrates a musically poetic changing of beats and the diverse sounds of jazz, pop, R&B and the blues. Our 27th anniversary season will be a free-flowing symphony comprising everything from 1930s Duke Ellington and the 1960s girl groups revolution to the soulful explosion of Motown!”

Sophisticated Ladies

The season will open with “Sophisticated Ladies,” a Tony Award-winning theatrical journey through Duke Ellington's music. The musical revue will immerse audiences in elegance and timeless style. Featuring hits including “It Don't Mean A Thing If It Ain't Got That Swing” and "Don't Get Around Much Anymore," every song tells a story on its own, capturing the romance, humor and refined style of the time. Director will be Jim Weaver. Show runs from October 14 – November 22, 2026.

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Next up will be a radical departure for WBTT: Shakespeare. Playful, seductive and richly imaginative, “A Midsummer Night's Dream” is a beloved Shakespeare comedy, drawing audiences into a world where desire, illusion and mischief collide. Moving between order and enchantment, “A Midsummer Night's Dream” sparkles with wit and invites wonder at every turn. This is the first time WBTT is doing Shakespeare and the Troupe can't wait to put its own spin on it! Director will be Geoffrey Owens, who may be best known for his role as Elvin Tibideaux on "The Cosby Show” but has a deep resume with acting, directing and teaching Shakespeare, among other prominent endeavors on Broadway, in films, and on TV. Show runs from January 13 – February 21, 2027.

BEEHIVE – The 60s Musical

The next show will shine the spotlight on the ladies: “BEEHIVE – The 60s Musical” is a high-energy, ensemble-driven celebration framed through the shared experience of women navigating a rapidly changing world. The show celebrates some of the most iconic female voices of the 1960s through timeless hits like “My Boyfriend's Back,” “Be My Baby,” “Son of a Preacher Man,” “Me and Bobby McGee,” and more. Told from the perspective of six young women coming of age during this transformative decade, the show takes audiences from their first Beehive Dance to the challenges faced by a nation. Nostalgic yet electric, “Beehive” captures the thrill of a generation finding its voice and inviting audiences to feel the pulse of that transformation. Director will be Jim Weaver. Show runs from March 3 – April 11, 2027.

Stevie: A Stevie Wonder Revue

The season will close with, “Stevie: A Stevie Wonder Revue,” a new musical revue celebrating the best hits of the iconic singer, songwriter, musician and activist, Stevie Wonder. The legendary artist rose to fame in the 1960s and is known for his significant contributions to pop, rhythm & blues, and soul music. The show is a creation of Nate Jacobs – who will direct – and will feature some of the best tunes from Wonder's catalogue, such as “Superstition,” “Sir Duke,” “Isn't She Lovely,” “I Just Called To Say I Love You,” “You Are The Sunshine Of My Life,” and many more. Show runs from April 21 – May 30, 2027.

A Motown Christmas

The holiday show will be “A Motown Christmas,” a seasonal gift that folds the warmth of the season into the irresistible groove of a legendary sound. Infused with joy, nostalgia and high-energy, this production is a feel-good celebration that WBTT patrons love. The production, which was created by and will be directed by Jacobs, had its world premiere in 2015, with three additional performance runs since its debut. Show runs from December 2, 2026 – January 3, 2027.

“Our organization continues to be fortunate to have the steadfast support of sponsors and patrons, which affords us the creative freedom to present shows that align with our mission of promoting and celebrating African American history and experience,” said WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach. “We are confident that our patrons will enjoy the mix of returning and new productions, and hope the community will join us for our 2026-2027 season!”

SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP