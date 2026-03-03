Artist Series Concerts Of Sarasota’s Suncoast Music Scholarship Competition Accepting Applications

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota's 2026 Suncoast Music Scholarship Competition is now open for applications. The competition awards up to $20,000 in music scholarships to ninth through twelfth grade students who reside in Sarasota and Manatee counties and who play any instrument.

For more information and the application form, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call (941) 306-1202.

Awards for ninth through eleventh grade students are to be used for expenses related to the study of music, such as paying for private lessons, instrument purchase or repairs, music camps, etc. Awards for twelfth grade students are to be used for music education purposes, ideally as tuition for a music program at a college or university, or for other music education expenses. Awards range from $300 to $4,000.

Electronic and paper applications are accepted and must be received by 4:00 p.m. EST on April 10. Application forms are available at ArtistSeriesConcerts.org.

Auditions will be held on April 25 at First Presbyterian Church, 2050 Oak Street in Sarasota. Applicants are required to perform by memory a minimum of two pieces of music which must be of contrasting styles and from different periods. Performance time must be no less than seven minutes and no longer than 10 minutes. Judging will be based on technique, musicality and presentation. Applicants must provide their own accompanist and professional attire is recommended.

Competition winners are required to perform at the winners' concert on May 9, 3:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Sarasota.

