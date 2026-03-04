Sarasota Jewish Theatre to Honor Director Carole Kleinberg Ahead of Retirement

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sarasota Jewish Theatre will honor Carole Kleinberg, founder and artistic director, on March 31, 11:30 a.m., during a luncheon at Michael's On East in Sarasota. This special event will bring together friends, colleagues, family, and community members to celebrate Kleinberg's impact on Sarasota's theater scene as she heads toward retirement on August 31.

Kleinberg has been thrilled to see the increasing success of SJT. It is her crowning achievement after a long career as a theater professional, including her work as a director, educator, dramaturg, and administrator. She is recognized for the Jewish-themed plays she has directed, including “Lost In Yonkers,” “Beau Jest,” “Crossing Delancey,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” and her award-winning production of “The Diary of Anne Frank.” Kleinberg has enjoyed being a midwife to playwrights, helping them birth their new plays. Previously, Kleinberg was artistic director for the Banyan Theater Company, and education and outreach director for Asolo Rep. She spent 28 years as a professor of theater and mainstage director at Oakton Community College on Chicago's north shore.

Kim Adler, chief operating officer of the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee, said, “I had the privilege of working closely with Carole as SJT was taking root in our community. Her passion for this vision was unmistakable—and contagious—even in the midst of the COVID lockdown. Today, seeing SJT thrive is incredibly gratifying. Its success is a testament to Carole's determination and belief in what it could become, and it's been inspiring to watch our community embrace it so wholeheartedly.”

Bruce Rodgers, former Asolo Rep associate artistic director and founding director of the Hermitage Artist Retreat, adds, “Carole is a force of Jewish nature. She's been a friend and colleague for many years. Before coming to Sarasota, she directed my play ‘The Gravity of Honey' at Oakton Community College, and I was instrumental in bringing her to Sarasota to be the education and outreach director for Asolo Rep. Her boundless energy springs from her passion for theater and a lifelong commitment to share that passion through directing, acting, teaching, and speaking. We owe Carole bottomless thanks for recognizing the need for a Jewish-themed theater in our community, and then actually doing something about it. And I owe her bottomless thanks for being such a wonderful friend and colleague.”

Michael Raver, SJT's associate artistic director, stated, “Sarasota Jewish Theatre has flourished in extraordinary ways under Carole's leadership. Her passion, integrity, and unwavering commitment to meaningful storytelling have left an indelible mark on Sarasota. As she steps toward retirement, her impact will continue to resonate on the stage and in the hearts of audiences for years to come.”

Kleinberg says, “I have mixed emotions about retirement. On the one hand, it is exciting to know that I will have time to take a trip, take a class, take a nap. On the other hand, I hate to leave this glorious adventure. It feels rather like sending a child off to college - time to let go - but I will miss the love, the fun, the creative fulfillment, the feeling that I have been part of something important. So, I will retire, yet I will stay connected. I plan to join the board and oversee SJT's educational outreach programs.”

