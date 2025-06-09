JUMP Encore to Present BEETLEJUICE JR. Beginning June 13

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jump Encore will present its student production of Beetlejuice Jr. beginning this Friday!

Adapted from the Broadway musical and Tim Burton’s 1988 film, Beetlejuice Jr. follows the story of Lydia Deetz, a teenager dealing with grief and change, who finds herself entangled with a chaotic demon from the Netherworld. The production is presented as part of Jump Encore’s two-week musical theatre intensive.

The cast includes Joey Tricarico in the title role of Beetlejuice, with Sydney Devriendt as Lydia Deetz. Featured performers include Julianna Lugo as Delia, Evan Lian as Charles, Larah Diaz as Miss Argentina, and Emmie Canada as Sky. The ensemble includes 30 student performers.

The production is directed and choreographed by Jessica Lyndsie Babcock, with co-direction by Kristina Kennedy Babcock, head of Jump Encore. Heather Weiskerger serves as music director. Production assistants Liz DeCicco and Mike Lynch contribute scenic and backstage support.

Following last year’s Six: Teen Edition, Jump Encore will continue its summer programming with the area premiere of Dare to Dream, a new musical from Disney Theatrical Group. That production will run July 21 through August 2 as part of another two-week intensive.

The show opens to a sold-out crowd on Friday, June 13 at 7:00 PM, followed by three additional performances on Saturday, June 14 at 11:00 AM, 2:00 PM, and 6:00 PM. Limited tickets remain for the Saturday shows.

Tickets for Beetlejuice Jr. are available at buy.tututix.com/jumpdancecompany. For more information on upcoming programs, visit www.jumpencore.com.

