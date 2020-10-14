Impact100 SRQ Announces Five Grant Finalists: Will Award Three of the Nonprofits $114,000 Grants in November

After a stringent, member-driven review of all grant applications, members selected a finalist in each category.

Impact100 SRQ, a group of local women who have collectively committed to high impact strategic grant-making, announced the five finalists that will compete for three $114,000 grants at the 2020 Impact100 SRQ "virtual" annual meeting and awards celebration on Nov. 1.

On October 14, at 10 a.m., more than 342 members, friends, corporate supporters, nonprofits, and community leaders were invited and watched the live stream announcement of the five nonprofit finalists vying for the $342,000 in transformational grants.

The 2020 finalists are:

Arts & Culture: Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. Project: Stage of Discovery: New Growth. This grant will be used to fund expenses for several new educational guests to expand an existing five-week dancing, vocal, and acting summer program that benefits upper elementary and early middle school students.

Education: SKY Family YMCA. Project: Nurturing the Potential of Every Child. The grant will be used to fund renovations of the early learning center. This will allow SKY to increase its capacity by 120 children daily. The improvements will help the building become a safe place and will add four classrooms.

Environment & Recreation: Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage. Project: FISH Preserve Bridge and Trail Initiative. The grant will fund the construction of two bridges, educational trail signage, entrance sign, seating, and an informational kiosk. The bridges will connect the east side of the 95-acre FISH preserve to the west side, allowing accessibility for all.

Family: Children's Cancer Center. Project Sarasota/Manatee Program expansion for Children Battling Cancer. The grant will fund the expansion of existing programs, including the Oncology Connection Group, Art & Music Therapy, MOMS group, Flight Camp, Family Fun Day, Holiday Adoption, Counseling and Financial assistance, potentially reaching 50 families in Sarasota and Manatee Counties.

Health & Wellness: Mayor's Feed the Hungry Program. Project Fresh Food for ALL. The grant will fund the purchase of a refrigerated truck, fuel, insurance, ongoing maintenance, signage, and driver payroll. The program provides perishable food items to food pantries that otherwise would be thrown away, now a greater variety of fresh food, including milk, vegetables, and meats can be delivered.

"The grant review process is the heart and soul of our organization", said Jane Watt, founder and president of Impact100 SRQ. "This year we are humbled by the need in our community and the ability to help during such a difficult time. Through collective giving, we realize there is no limit to the impact we can achieve and welcome others to join us on our journey."

About Impact100 SRQ: The Impact100 SRQ model is simple and impactful. 1. At least 100 women; 2. Each donates $1,000; 3. Grants are dispersed in increments of at least $100,000; 4. Committees review nonprofit grant applications, perform site visits, finalist(s) are chosen; 5. Finalists present grant application projects, members vote; 6. $100,000 Impact100 SRQ grant(s) are awarded; 7. 100% of the $1,000 member donations are awarded directly to the local charity.

Impact100 SRQ has no paid employees or staff, so 100% of each member's annual contribution of $1,000 is awarded to non-profit organizations in grants of $100,000 or more. Operational costs are kept to a minimum and funded voluntarily by members and corporate supporters. Membership recruiting is a year-round process. For 2021 membership, ongoing sponsorship, or community partnership details visit www.impact100SRQ.org.

Impact100 SRQ is a 501(C) 3 not for profit charitable organization whose mission is to empower women to collectively fund transformational grants to nonprofits in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Watch the video announcing the finalists below!

