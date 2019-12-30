Il Divo's Performance at The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall to Be Rescheduled

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall regrets to announce that Il Divo's performance on Sunday, January 5, 2020 has been canceled and is being rescheduled for Friday, January 15, 2021. One of the members of the group is recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon. He is currently unable to walk, and his doctors are not allowing him to travel from Europe due to his injury.

Alternative plans to honor the Van Wezel's 50th Anniversary will be announced soon. The celebration of this milestone, including the Van Wezel Foundation's pre-show event and the presentation of the Key to the City, will take place on a later date.

Patrons who wish to attend the January 15, 2021 Il Divo performance should hold on to their tickets, which will be honored for the new performance date. Patrons seeking an account credit or refund should contact their original point of purchase.

Discounts for other shows purchased as part of a Variety Series package will not be affected by this cancellation. We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause.

Further information can be obtained from the Box Office, or by calling 941-953-3368.





