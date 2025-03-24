HAVE YOU MET JANE GOODALL AND HER MOTHER? Extends At Ensemble Studio Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ensemble Studio Theatre and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation has announced the extension of the world premiere comedy HAVE YOU MET JANE GOODALL AND HER MOTHER? by Michael Walek, an alumnus of the theatre’s Youngblood playwrights program. The new play began previews on March 5 and was originally scheduled to close on March 30. It will now run to April 6 at EST’s long-time home at 545 West 52nd Street.

Directed by the Program Director of the EST/Sloan Project and EST Member Artist Linsay Firman, the cast features Brittany K. Allen, Jordan Donaldson, Kristin Griffith, Tommy Heleringer, and Rami Margron. It was commissioned and developed through the EST/Sloan Project, which is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the partnership between EST and The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation this season.

The Tanzanian government allowed Jane Goodall to study chimpanzees in the wild under one condition - she must bring a chaperone. So, Jane invited her mother.

HAVE YOU MET JANE GOODALL AND HER MOTHER? received an EST/Sloan Project new play commission in 2018 and has been developed, workshopped, and presented in the EST/Sloan Project’s First Light festival on its journey toward getting a full production.

The world premiere features scenic design by Tanya Orellana; costume design by Suzanne Chesney; lighting design by Reza Behjat; sound design by Kathy Ruvuna; props design by Thomas Jenkeleit, and puppet design by Lake Simons. Alejandra Maldonado will be taking over for Pamela Salling as the Production Stage Manager with Clarissa Mota as the Assistant Stage Manager. Casting was handled by Calleri Jensen Davis.

“We are delighted to continue this landmark partnership with Ensemble Studio Theatre and extend the brilliant, witty, and ultimately moving new play Have You Met Jane Goodall and Her Mother?,” said Doron Weber, Vice President and Program Director at the Sloan Foundation. “The pioneering EST/Sloan collaboration has resulted in the commissioning, development and production of over 300 plays, including this wonderful new work about the renowned primatologist Jane Goodall, the world’s foremost expert on chimpanzees who altered our perception of what it means to be human.”

HAVE YOU MET JANE GOODALL AND HER MOTHER? has been extended to April 6. Tickets are $30 for general admission, $40 for reserved seating, and $25 for students and seniors. Ensemble Studio Theatre (EST) is located at 545 West 52nd Street. For more information, visit www.estnyc.org.

