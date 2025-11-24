Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe to Launch New Website After Participating In Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Digital Accelerator Program

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will debut its new website following its selection for the Bloomberg Philanthropies Digital Accelerator Program, a multi-month initiative supporting cultural institutions as they build digital infrastructure and technology strategy. The program is designed to help organizations enhance revenue, outreach, and programming through improved digital tools.

WBTT participated as part of its long-term strategic plan, which identifies expanding geographic reach and increasing engagement among Black audiences and younger patrons as key priorities. The previous website, more than a decade old, required external support for updates and lacked the visual and navigational features needed for contemporary audiences. The redesigned WordPress site will allow staff to make internal, real-time changes and now features videos, large images, and streamlined navigation.

WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach noted that the organization expects the digital improvements to strengthen communication with younger and more diverse audiences who primarily interact through online platforms. The update will also support WBTT’s ability to reach broader regions without relying on costlier print or television markets, and to connect more effectively with digital spaces frequently used within the Black community.

Marketing & Communications Director Beth Graves served as the organization’s Bloomberg Tech Fellow and project manager for the initiative, collaborating with a digital advisor and peer organizations across the program.

The Bloomberg Philanthropies Digital Accelerator Program has supported nearly 200 nonprofit cultural organizations in 52 U.S. cities and 28 U.K. cities. Participants have collectively generated more than $20 million in new revenue and reached over one million new audience members since the program’s launch.