Florida Studio Theatre Will Present TOMÁS AND THE LIBRARY LADY

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) will present Tomás and the Library Lady, a heartwarming story about the immeasurable impact a person can have on a young person's life. Adapted for stage by José Cruz González, this play centers on Tomás, the son of migrant workers, whose life is transformed when he meets a kind librarian. Tomás and the Library Lady will be performed in FST's Bowne's Lab Theatre on Saturdays and select Sundays starting January 11. Tickets are available for just $10, and can be purchased through FST's Box Office at 941-366-9000 and at floridastudiotheatre.org.

Tomás and the Library Lady is adapted from the award-winning children's book by Pat Mora and based on the real life of Tomás Rivera, a Mexican-American author, poet, and educator. In this inspiring tale, Tomás meets a kind librarian who introduces him to books about everything under the sun. With the Library Lady's encouragement, Tomás' imagination takes off as he discovers a world of limitless possibilities.

"The Library Lady reminds me of one of my own teachers, Mrs. Jones," said Caroline Kaiser, FST's Director of Children's Theatre. "She was my gifted education teacher in elementary school, and was wacky, creative, and outgoing. She was one of the teachers that I really felt saw me as a child. She also went above and beyond as a teacher, coming to see me perform in musicals outside of school and getting to know my whole family."

FST Acting Apprentices Pedro Leos (Tomás and others) and Megan Piggott (Library Lady and others) bring this touching production to life. Tomás and the Library Lady is directed by FST Literary Associate Meg Gilbert, who is also the Assistant Director of FST's Suffragist Project.

Starting January 11, Tomás and the Library Lady will play on weekends for the general public as part of FST's Children's Theatre Season. Single tickets are now on sale at floridastudiotheatre.org or 941.366.9000.

FST offers two theatre programs for our younger audiences. The WRITE A PLAY program is celebrating its 29th year. Since its inception, the WRITE A PLAY program has impacted over one million children throughout Florida and beyond, inspiring students to open their minds, explore their imaginations, and then, write it down. During the course of a school year, professional artists encourage students in grades Kindergarten through 12th grade to write their own original plays through the WRITE A PLAY arts in education initiative and submit to FST's annual Young Playwrights Festival.

FST's Weekend Children's Theatre Series began in 2016. Designed for children and families to explore the world of theatre arts, audiences have the opportunity to ask questions about the show - how did it make them feel, what did they see? - all the while spending quality time with family, for less than the cost of attending a movie.

About Florida Studio Theatre

Known as Sarasota's Contemporary Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre was founded in 1973 by Artist Jon Spelman. Starting out as a small touring company, FST traveled to places such as migrant camps and prisons. The company then acquired the former Woman's Club building, becoming the first permanent venue. Shortly after Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins arrived, the building was purchased and renamed The Keating Theatre.

In the years that followed, Florida Studio Theatre established itself as a major force in American Theatre, presenting contemporary theatre in its five theatre venues: the Keating Theatre, the Gompertz Theatre, the Parisian style Goldstein Cabaret, the John C. Court Cabaret, and Bowne's Lab Theatre.

Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to a broad-based audience. FST develops theatre that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. As FST grows and expands, it continues to provide audiences with challenging, contemporary drama and innovative programs.





