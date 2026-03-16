Broadway Star Will Swenson Set to Perform at Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner 2026

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Hermitage Artist Retreat has announced that Will Swenson will perform at the 2026 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner, taking place Sunday, April 12 in Sarasota County, Florida. The annual spring benefit will honor visual artist Charisse Pearlina Weston as the 2026 Hermitage Greenfield Prize recipient.

Swenson, a Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner, most recently starred as Neil Diamond in A Beautiful Noise. His Broadway credits also include Hair and Les Misérables, among others.

The evening will also feature a performance by returning Hermitage Fellow Britton Smith, who will present original music developed during his time at the Hermitage. Smith is a Tony Award winner for his work with the Broadway Advocacy Coalition and a 2024 Hermitage Greenfield Prize finalist.

“I've known Will Swenson for twenty years, and I'm so excited that he'll be sharing his incredible talents with our Hermitage audiences at this year's event,” said Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg.

The Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner is presented in partnership with the Greenfield Foundation, with support from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Tables and sponsorships for the event are available through the Hermitage Development Office.