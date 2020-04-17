FST Receives $100,000 Matching Gift In Response To COVID-19

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces that it has received a $100,000 matching challenge gift from Patrick and Mary Mulva. Avid supporters of FST, the Mulvas are committed to matching every dollar contributed to FST up to $100,000 starting Friday, April 17. Through this challenge gift, the Mulvas hope to inspire widespread community support for Sarasota's Contemporary Theatre, helping the nonprofit offset sizeable financial losses incurred due to the devastating spread of COVID-19.

"Pat and Mary Mulva are always there for us when we need them," shared Richard Hopkins, FST's Producing Artistic Director. "This is a critical time in the history of FST, and in the history of our nation. This is a time when we really need Pat and Mary. They are stepping up with a $100,000 matching gift, which I am sure will encourage others to give over and above what they normally give in support of FST."

On March 16, FST announced that it was cancelling the remainder of its Winter Season-including five productions playing to full capacity, weekly FST Improv performances, and educational programming-due to COVID-19. As a result of these cancellations, FST projects a loss of over $1 million in revenue to date this season alone-over 10% of the theatre's total operating budget. FST patrons were encouraged to consider donating any unused tickets for cancelled productions back to the theatre as tax-deductible donations.

The fundraising period for the matching grant covers this year's 24-hour Giving Challenge, scheduled for noon April 28 until noon April 29, when the Patterson Foundation will also match the first $100 of every donation to participating nonprofits.

"This match could not come at a better time. It means that if someone gives $100 during the Giving Challenge for FST, that gift will become $300 because it will be matched by the Mulvas and the Patterson Foundation," continued Hopkins. "We know that FST, and all theatres in America, have a long road ahead. The very essence of what we do requires a living, breathing audience, which is a dangerous thing today. We look forward to a new tomorrow-when the danger will be gone, and the joy and promise of all that is good and true in the American Theatre will once again take shape on the FST stage. When that happens, the strength of our theatre will be worthy of the generosity of Pat and Mary Mulva and people like them."

Patrick and Mary Mulva have been steadfast supporters of FST since 2018, when they relocated from Seattle to Sarasota because of its beauty and diverse artistic offerings. The Mulvas have since become Season Underwriters for FST's 2019 and 2020 Winter Seasons. They have also sponsored FST's Shindig, its annual fundraising event, for the past two years. Patrick Mulva serves as a Trustee on FST's Board of Directors, contributing almost 40 years of executive leadership to the governing body.

"FST is truly a jewel of Sarasota," Patrick Mulva said. "Many people overlook the educational impact the theatre has in providing children with a unique opportunity to experience top-quality theatre, not to mention the economic impact FST has on Sarasota. We strongly support FST, and with this matching opportunity, we hope that others will demonstrate their support as well. FST is a vital part of our community."





