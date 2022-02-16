Chris Botti to Perform at The Van Wezel

An Evening with Chris Botti makes a return to the Van Wezel on Thursday, March 17 at 8 p.m.

Since the release of his 2004 critically acclaimed CD When I Fall in Love, Chris Botti has become the largest-selling American instrumental artist. His success has crossed over to audiences usually reserved for pop music and his ongoing association with PBS has led to four #1 jazz albums, as well as multiple Gold, Platinum and Grammy® Awards. Most recently, his latest album Impressions won the Grammy® for Best Pop Instrumental. Performing worldwide and selling more than four million albums, he has found a form of creative expression that begins in jazz and expands beyond the limits of any single genre.

Over the past three decades, Chris Botti has recorded and performed with the best in music, including Sting, Barbra Streisand, Lady Gaga, Josh Groban, John Mayer, and many more. Hitting the road for as many as 300 days per year, the trumpeter has also performed with many of the finest symphonies and at some of the world's most prestigious venues from Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl to the Sydney Opera House and the Real Teatro di San Carlo in Italy.

Impressions, Botti's 2012 Columbia Records and Grammy® winning release, is the latest in a stellar parade of albums - including When I Fall In Love (2004), To Love Again: The Duets (2005), Italia (2007), and the CD/DVD Chris Botti in Boston (2009) - that has firmly established him as a clarion voice in the American contemporary music scene. Playing with his uniquely expressive sound and soaring musical imagination, Botti is joined on the disc by featured artists Andrea Bocelli, Vince Gill, Herbie Hancock, Mark Knopfler, and David Foster in a warm, intimate celebration of melodic balladry.

With Impressions and the albums that follow, Chris Botti has established himself as one of the important, innovative figures of the contemporary music world.

