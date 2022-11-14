Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celebrate The Holiday Season At The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Kicking off the season is Dave Koz and Friends 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour with special guests Rick Braun, Peter White, Keiko Matsui and Rebecca Jade.

Nov. 14, 2022  

The holidays are upon us and the best place to celebrate is at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall!

Kicking off the season is Dave Koz and Friends 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour with special guests Rick Braun, Peter White, Keiko Matsui and Rebecca Jade. In a recording career that spans nearly three decades, saxophonist Dave Koz has racked up an impressive array of achievements: nine Grammy nominations, 11 No. 1 albums on Billboard's Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, numerous world tours, 13 sold-out cruises, performances for U.S. presidents, a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and appearances on a multitude of television shows. Join Dave Koz and friends for a special holiday treat on November 26 at 8 p.m.

The original team behind the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit reunites with MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS. The heartwarming, holiday rock 'n' roll musical comes to the Van Wezel on December 7 at 7:30 p.m. The following evening, coming off the release of his new Christmas album, Chris Isaak will perform an array of holiday tunes as part of his Everybody Knows It's Christmas Tour.

On December 10, experience a holiday mash-up for the whole family! The Hip Hop Nutcracker is making its Sarasota debut! Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, this contemporary dance spectacle is a re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, smashing hip hop dance and Tchaikovksy's timeless music together into a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event. The Hip Hop Nutcracker is brought to life by a powerhouse cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop's founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set.

Treat the family to an unforgettable experience at Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland! On December 17 this must-see holiday event will usher in the magic of the season. Featuring a talented cast, spectators will be dazzled by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer.

Just before Christmas Jim Brickman, the multiple Grammy-nominated songwriter and piano sensation is back with his annual holiday tour A Very Merry Christmas. One December 22, Jim Brickman will warm the hearts of all as sounds of faith and love make spirits bright, bringing family and friends together for anything but a silent night.

Closing out the season is the 26-year tradition in Sarasota, Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert. Featuring singers, dancers and the Strauss Symphony of America, this concert is a feast for the eyes and ears. A glorious recreation of the beloved Neujahrskonzert, this dazzling performance evokes a golden age of Viennese music, brimming with energy, merriment and romance. Celebrate 2023 with Salute to Vienna on January 2, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for these shows can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gift certificates are also available for purchase online or by calling the box office. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made online or through the box office.




