Asolo Rep and Children First Partner on A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Asolo Repertory Theatre has added a special “Pay What You Will” performance of its children’s show “A Year with Frog and Toad” Wednesday, July 30 at 7:00 p.m. All seats in the Cook Theatre will be available for purchase at a price of your choosing, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Children First.

“A Year with Frog and Toad is a celebration of friendship, and what is possible when we take care of each other,” stated Peter Rothstein, Producing Artistic Director of Asolo Repertory Theatre. We are honored to partner with Children First, who has been doing heroic work caring for our community.”

The Asolo Rep actively seeks partnerships with organizations and individuals to support its mission of engaging and inspiring audiences through theatrical experiences and community programs. These partnerships range from financial contributions and sponsorships to collaborations on specific initiatives, such as education and community engagement programs.

“We are deeply grateful to Asolo Repertory Theatre for choosing Children First as the beneficiary of this special ‘Pay-What-You-Will’ performance. Partnerships like this create a ripple effect, making the arts accessible for all while supporting our mission of strengthening children and families. It’s inspiring to see how the arts and social services can come together to uplift our community,” stated Children First President and CEO, Philip Tavill.