Asolo Rep and All Faiths Food Bank Partner on JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Matinee

A new “Partnership with Purpose” will ensure everyone in the community has access to high-quality theatre at an affordable price, while supporting All Faiths Food Bank's work.

The Asolo Repertory Theatre (5555 N. Tamiami Tr., Sarasota) has added a special “Pay What You Will” matinee performance of its hit show “Jesus Christ Superstar” Sunday, June 22, at 1:30 p.m. All 508 seats in the Mertz Theatre will be available, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting All Faiths.

“Asolo Rep is honored to partner with All Faiths Food Bank, which has long played a vital role in our community,” said Producing Artistic Director Peter Rothstein. “We are also thrilled to include a ‘Pay What You Will' performance of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar,' welcoming everyone in our community to experience the power of live theatre.”

The Asolo Rep actively seeks partnerships with organizations and individuals to support its mission of engaging and inspiring audiences through theatrical experiences and community programs. These partnerships range from financial contributions and sponsorships to collaborations on specific initiatives, such as education and community engagement programs.

“We are so grateful to the Asolo Rep for its support of our work at this critical time,” said All Faiths President and CEO Nelle S. Miller. “Many in our community are still not aware just how close hunger is – perhaps even next door – and collaborations like this one will help to share that message while raising funds to support our work to end hunger.”

To purchase tickets to the show, visit the Asolo Rep's box office or call 941-551-8000 (there are no online sales for this special performance).

To learn more about All Faiths Food Bank, visit allfaithsfoodbank.org or call 941-379-6333.

