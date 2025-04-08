Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Reveals Keren Shani-Lifrak as New Executive Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota has announced the appointment of Keren Shani-Lifrak as executive director. Lifrak will begin her duties with ASC on May 1, working alongside Marcy Miller, current executive director, until her retirement on June 30.

David Chivas, chairman of the Artist Series Concerts board of trustees, said, “Keren comes to Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota with an impressive background of leadership in arts management, development, and programming. She recognizes our mission of being a champion for emerging artists and intends to continue that goal.”

With over 25 years of experience in performing arts, nonprofit management, event production, marketing, and fundraising across Tel Aviv, New York, and Sarasota, Lifrak brings a strategic vision, operational expertise, and a passion for fostering vibrant performing arts communities. As director of marketing for IMG Artists, and director of development for IMG Academy, she worked with world-renowned artists like Itzhak Perlman and the Joffrey Ballet, and elite athletes, curating programming that balanced creative excellence with audience engagement while cultivating donor and sponsor relationships. She also led Arts Day in Sarasota, which united 30,000 visitors and key stakeholders, and directed events for the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, the Sarasota Film Festival, and Selby Gardens.

Daniel Jordan, Artist Series Concerts’ director of artistic planning, stated, "I am thrilled to welcome Keren as the next executive director and look forward to working with her on our 2025-2026 season, which is our 30th anniversary. She brings a wealth of experience in our community and has an enthusiasm for Artist Series Concerts that I know will be infectious.”

Chivas continued, “Marcy Miller, in her six years of being our executive director, has done an amazing job of building and enhancing Artist Series Concerts. We are fortunate that she will join our board, along with our first executive director, John Fischer, to continue the momentum of ASC. We all wish Marcy and her husband Brian many happy years of traveling.”

Marcy Miller added, “From the moment I met Keren, I knew she was the perfect choice to succeed me. Her passion for the arts, deep experience in fundraising, and commitment to fostering musical excellence align beautifully with the mission of ASC. I look forward to seeing the organization thrive under her direction.”

Lifrak said, “Music unites, inspires, and transforms. I am energized by the opportunity to lead ASC forward while building on its rich legacy.”

