Westmont Theater Creates Position Dedicated To Equity

The Westmont Theater Arts Department has established a new initiative expanding its focus on diversity, justice, global engagement and intercultural competency. Beginning in fall 2021, as part of the Justice and Global Engagement in the Theatre Arts Initiative, John Blondell, award-winning director and Westmont professor of theater arts, will become the new global ambassador in the performing arts. The initiative also establishes a new artist/scholar-in-residence for diversity, equity and inclusion in theater arts.

"I am delighted and honored," Blondell says. "These positions reflect the department's commitment to seek change and transformation relative to local, national and global conversations and movements."

In his new role, Blondell will teach and direct for one semester at Westmont and spend the remaining semester working in international theater.

"John has developed a stellar and altogether unique professional career directing international theater all over the globe," says Mitchell Thomas, theater arts professor and chair of the department. "His experiences, connections and professional work directly benefit our theater arts students and provide a distinct lens into global theater-making. Westmont theater has hosted artists and scholars from all over the planet in connection with John's networks, creating a truly magical artistic and educational environment here in Santa Barbara.

"I can't think of a more apt and fitting title for John than global ambassador as he truly embodies the global aspiration of the college's vision."

Blondell, founding artistic director of the Lit Moon Theatre Company, director of the Lit Moon World Theater Festivals and co-founder of the Bitola (Macedonia) Shakespeare Festival, has directed more than 80 professional productions, and produced another 60 for Lit Moon's various international festivals.