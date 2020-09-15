State Street Ballet Presents Online Performance of CHAPLIN

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The event takes place on September 16.

State Street Ballet will present an online performance of Chaplin on September 16.

A must-see for audiences of all ages. Chaplin is State Street Ballet's newest original production, building upon the ensemble's growing international acclaim.

Choreographed by Kevin Jenkins, William Soleau and Edgar Zendejas, the three joined forces to portray iconic genius Charlie Chaplin's complex personality with their distinct visions.

The three styles meld seamlessly together to create this unique biographical journey, following a young girl who is mesmerized by Chaplin's on-screen persona. She is pulled into a world where she meets, interacts with, and ultimately, embodies "The Tramp." Chaplin's life unfolds through her eyes, revealing his comedy, pathos, and the altogether surrealistic world of his iconic mind. Chaplin combines dance, music, and stunning visual elements into a multimedia production, taking the audience on a whimsical yet moving exploration of Chaplin's quest to portray humanity's better self in a tumultuous world, timely to this day.

The full-length ballet is set to an eclectic mix of classical, ragtime, New Age, and original compositions.

