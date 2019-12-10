---------- Forwarded message ---------

The Santa Barbara Symphony rings in the new year in style with New Year's Eve Pops – Women Rock. Beloved guest pops conductor Bob Bernhardt once again returns for this New Year's Eve tradition, alongside Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Cassidy Catanzaro, Brie Cassil, and Tamika Lawrence. The audience will enjoy a champagne toast and party favors while listening to a rousing program of hits from some of the most famous female rock vocalists, including Carole King, Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, and more! See press release below for full details and please let me know if I can arrange advance interviews.

Santa Barbara Symphony Rocks with New Year's Eve Pops

Santa Barbara's favorite New Year's Eve tradition returns with "Women Rock," a rousing program featuring the music of Carole King, Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, and more!

(December, 2019) Santa Barbara, CA- The Santa Barbara Symphony rings in the new year in style with New Year's Eve Pops – Women Rock. Beloved guest pops conductor Bob Bernhardt once again returns for this New Year's Eve tradition, alongside Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Cassidy Catanzaro, Brie Cassil, and Tamika Lawrence. The audience will enjoy a champagne toast and party favors while listening to a rousing program of hits from some of the most famous female rock vocalists, including Carole King, Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, and more!

Designed to showcase some of the most talented women in rock-and-roll, the program includes favorites like "Piece of My Heart," "Proud Mary," "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," and many other hits. With live performances of classics that span generations, this event is sure to energize audiences of all ages.

New Year's Eve Pops is sponsored by Santa Barbara Symphony Artist Sponsors Dave and Chris Chernof and the Santa Barbara Symphony Board of Directors, with additional support from Cabana Homes and Village Properties.

This sell-out event begins at 8:30pm on December 31st at the landmark Granada Theatre.

Single tickets for New Year's Eve Pops currently start at $81 and can be purchased online at thesymphony.org, granadasb.org, or by calling the Granada Theatre Box Office at 805-899-2222.

About Bob Bernhardt

With 31 years of experience as a Music Director, 35 years as a stage conductor, and 33 years in the opera pit, Bob Bernhardt brings a unique perspective and ability to the stage each time he is on the podium. In 2015, Bob Bernhardt was named Principal Pops Conductor of the Grand Rapids Symphony and this season is his 21st year as Principal Pops Conductor of the Louisville Orchestra, as well as his 36th consecutive year with the company. It's also his 6th season as Music Director Emeritus and Principal Pops Conductor of the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera (where he was Music Director for 19 seasons). Bob has also worked with scores of stars from Broadway, Rock & Roll, and the American Songbook, from Brian Stokes Mitchell and Kelli O'Hara, to The Beach Boys and Wynonna and Jason Alexander

About Cassidy Catanzaro

Cassidy is a 2017 Grammy-Nominated Songwriter and has toured with legendary acts The Rolling Stones and Aerosmith and has sung with rock icons from Greg Allman to Steve Perry of Journey. As the lead singer and songwriter of the all-female rock band Antigone Rising, Cassidy toured the US following a landmark record deal signed with both Starbucks, 'Hear Music Label,' and Atlantic Records. Cassidy has sold close to two-million songwriting credits, including tracks for popstar, Demi Lovato, Max Martin, Rob Thomas of Matchbox 20, Mount Holly Band, and popular Swedish recording artist Tommy Burr.

About Brie Cassil

Brie Cassil is a singer, actress, and composer based out of NYC. She has traveled all over the world for her art. She has led Musical Theatre Workshops in Brazil, as well as opened for Adler (original drummer for Guns & Roses band) with her original band, Rebel. Brie has had the pleasure of singing in several different genres of music in her career. She has sung everything from Opera to Rock. In the Theatre world she has been seen in many productions such as Beauty and the Beast (Belle), Urinetown (Little Sally), RENT (Mimi), The Marvelous Wonderettes (Suzy), and the new rock musical CHIX 6 (Blast).

About Tamika Lawrence

Hailing from the Mount Hope neighborhood of the Bronx, Tamika Lawrence began her musical career on Broadway almost 10 years ago, with roles in The Wiz Live! on NBC, Book of Mormon, Come From Away, and RENT. Tamika has lent her Alt-Rock vocals to movie soundtracks and sang backgrounds for artists including Hugh Jackman and Idina Menzel. In 2018, Tamika won a Grammy for her work on the Dear Evan Hansen album and her debut solo EP Two Faced is scheduled for release in 2020. Her debut solo single "Barabbas" is out now.

About the Willie Mae Rock Camp for Girls

A portion of proceeds from artist and production fees for the Holiday Pops performance will be donated by the management company to the Willie Mae Rock Camp for Girls (WMRC), a non-profit music and mentoring organization that empowers girls and women through music education, volunteerism, and other community related activities. Willie Mae Rock Camp is a year-round, non-profit music education and mentoring program dedicated to empowering girls, women and gender expansive folks through arts and activism.

About The Santa Barbara Symphony

The Santa Barbara Symphony was founded in 1953 on the belief that a special city deserves a special orchestra. Consistently lauded for its unique ability to present brilliant concerts, engage the community, and deliver dynamic music education programs, the organization prizes both innovation and artistic excellence and is widely recognized as one of the region's premier cultural institutions. Its award-winning Music Education Center serves more than 10,000 students throughout Santa Barbara County each year and has recently announced a new historic partnership with Carnegie Hall as Concerts For Young People Program (CYP) will be combined with Link Up program, a national program of Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute, during the 2019/20 season. Charismatic Israeli conductor Nir Kabaretti was appointed music director of the Santa Barbara Symphony in 2006. For additional information, visit www.thesymphony.org.





