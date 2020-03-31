Santa Barbara Symphony Cancels April Performance and Plans Free Online Broadcasts

As the Santa Barbara community works together to reduce the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Santa Barbara Symphony announces the cancelation of "Poulenc & Saint-Saëns" with guest organ soloist Cameron Carpenter scheduled for April 18 and 19, 2020. It is not currently possible to reschedule this program; prompt updates will be provided regarding any additional changes to the Santa Barbara Symphony's current performance schedule.

"The Symphony continues to take a proactive stance during these unprecedented times to prioritize the health and safety of our musicians, visiting artists, employees, patrons, and our community at large. In cooperation with the Granada Theatre, our board, staff, and musicians, we regretfully must cancel our April 2020 performances." Kevin A. Marvin, President & CEO of the Santa Barbara Symphony.

While the orchestra is off stage, the Symphony plans to share free online broadcasts. Programming for these broadcasts will include some favorite performances from seasons past, in addition to curated Spotify playlists and video moments and conversations with our beloved music and artistic director, Nir Kabaretti.

Information for these broadcasts will be released to the media as soon as the details are confirmed and will also be available online at thesymphony.org, distributed by the Symphony via email, and on the Symphony's Facebook page @SantaBarbaraSymphony. Please stay tuned and look for notices of these upcoming events to plan for the music you love--online with the Santa Barbara Symphony.

April 18 & 19 Ticketholders: "Poulenc & Saint-Saëns" with Cameron Carpenter

Knowing that these are challenging times for everyone, we hope that our friends and patrons with tickets to April 18 and 19 concerts will support the Symphony through this time of difficulty by converting the value of their tickets into a tax-deductible contribution. To do this, simply follow this link (www.granadasb.org/covid-form) and select the program from the drop down menu where there will also be an option for those that may need to request a refund.

As always, if you wish to support the Symphony in another way, have questions or other requests, please contact us directly by phone or email using the information below. Your patience and understanding are sincerely appreciated as staff responds to each inquiry in the current remote work environment. Please leave a message if you call so that we can be back in touch with you as soon as possible.

Subscribers - Please contact us directly for exchanges or other requests at info@thesymphony.org or 805-898-9386 Monday through Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM.

Single Ticket Buyers - Please contact the Granada Theatre Box office at boxoffice@granadasb.org 805-899-2222 Monday through Saturday, 10 AM to 5:30 PM; Sunday, 12 Noon to 5 PM.





