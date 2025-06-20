Ojai Art Center Theater Will Present YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Ojai Art Center Theater is taking a trip to Transylvania with its summer production of Young Frankenstein, the hilarious musical adaptation of Mel Brooks’ 1974 comedy film. Directed by John Medeiros, with choreography and assistant direction by Janet McNeil, vocal direction by Darrienne Lissette Caldwell, and produced by Richard Sven Shelgren, this side-splitting spoof opens Friday, June 20th and runs through Sunday, July 20th, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM. An additional performance will be held Thursday, July 17th at 7:30 PM, and there will be no show on July 4th.

The cast features Andrew Eiden as the reluctant Dr. Frederick von Frankenstein, Haley Abbott as the wide-eyed Inga, and Sarah Kei Eiden as Igor, complete with moving hump and manic energy. James Baker gives a show-stealing performance as The Creature, the not-so-terrifying monster brought to life in Frederick’s lab. Marisa Miculian plays the glamorous fiancée Elizabeth, while Laura Ring delivers iconic deadpan as the mysterious Frau Blücher. James Alderete appears as Dr. Victor von Frankenstein (Frederick’s grandfather), as well as a Student and Villager, and evan austin rounds out the lead cast as the stern and stiff-armed Inspector Kemp.

The ensemble includes Tom Hall (Hermit, Herald, Villager, Student, Mad Scientist), David Friel (Mr. Hilltop, Mordecai, Villager), Roxanne Abell (Villager, Student, Mad Scientist, Entourage), Daniel Chavira (Villager, Student, Mad Scientist, Bob, Telegraph Boy), Shannon Penrith (Villager, Student, Shoeshine Man, Mad Scientist, Entourage), Christian McAteer (Ziggy, Villager, Student, Mad Scientist), Len Pell (Villager, Student, Mad Scientist, Entourage), and Kelly V. Summers (Villager, Student, Mad Scientist, Entourage, Cruise Director). Featured tap dancers also include Christina Fabbro, Heidi Gilbert and Janet McNeil.

Based on the legendary horror parody, Young Frankenstein tells the story of Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced “Fronk-en-steen”), a respected New York brain surgeon who wants nothing to do with his infamous grandfather’s legacy. But when he inherits the family castle in Transylvania, complete with creepy lab and secret passages, he finds himself drawn into the business of bringing the dead back to life—with the help of a bug-eyed assistant named Igor, a yodeling lab assistant named Inga, and a housekeeper whose very name makes horses whinny.

From monster dance numbers like “Puttin’ on the Ritz” to madcap moments involving brains labeled “Abby Normal,” Young Frankenstein is packed with musical comedy, outrageous physical humor, and classic Mel Brooks one-liners. Fans of The Producers, Blazing Saddles, or classic monster movies will find plenty to howl at.

Tickets are available online at www.OjaiACT.org or at the door. For more information, call 805-640-8797 or visit www.ojaiartcenter.org.

