Colburn School Welcomes Orli Shaham For Her Debut Performance, Masterclass And Community Impact Programs

Renowned pianist Orli Shaham will join the Colburn School for a three-day residency, January 23 - 25, 2020, that will include a performance and community program at Castelar Elementary School, a masterclass with Conservatory of Music students, and a culminating Colburn Chamber Music Society debut performance featuring a program of Leoš Janáček, Steve Reich and Gabriel Fauré.

Orli Shaham's work with the Colburn School reflects her dedication to nurturing the passions and talents of today's young musicians, to not only hone the craft of their instrument, but also to gain experience with effective community engagement. "I see the role of a touring musician, in part, as a musical ambassador," said Orli Shaham. "As I travel around for performances, I have regularly visited schools, senior centers, prisons, centers for the blind, etc. I feel it's important for music students to have these skills, and it is even more important in today's cultural climate. It is our role to be advocates for music always, even in communities we are only temporarily part of. '''

"Perhaps the only thing that equals Orli Shaham's exceptional artistry is her dedication to music education, and we are thrilled to welcome her to Colburn School," said President & CEO Sel Kardan. "Orli exemplifies the access to excellence that is at the heart of the Colburn School experience, and this residency will certainly have a meaningful and long-lasting impact on our students."

Each year, the Colburn School welcomes distinguished artists to visit campus and work directly with Conservatory of Music students on the cusp of their professional careers. Students receive a firsthand glimpse into the artistic and creative processes of today's most accomplished professionals.

Central to Colburn's commitment to developing young artists with the passion and skills to serve their communities is the school's newly formed Center for Innovation and Community Impact, which among its many initiatives provides interactive performances at partner schools that offer students engaging educational concerts that help them better understand the inner workings of classical music. On January 23, Orli Shaham will join Colburn School Conservatory of Music students and faculty Leeav Sofer at Castelar Elementary School.

On Saturday January 25, 2020, Orli will make her Colburn School debut in a Chamber Music Society series concert, performing a program of Janáček, Reich and Faure alongside Conservatory of Music students.





