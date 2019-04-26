CAMA Birthday Bash Comes to Sunken Garden

Community Arts Music Association (CAMA) of Santa Barbara will celebrate its centennial season with a free community "100th Birthday Bash" at the County Courthouse Sunken Garden from 1 to 4 pm on Sunday, May 19. Sponsored by SAGE Publishing, the Elaine F. Stepanek Foundation, and the City of Santa Barbara, the event will feature musical presentations by Opera Santa Barbara, the Music Academy of the West's Sing! children's chorus program, the Westmont College Music Department, UC Santa Barbara's Department of Music, and members of the Santa Barbara Symphony.

"We invite the entire community to join us for this festive celebration of the first 100 years of Community Arts Music Association," said CAMA Executive Director Mark Trueblood. "As has been the case all season long, this event will emphasize community partnerships, and fittingly will include collaborations with local cultural and culinary partners. We want to acknowledge and thank this wonderfully unique community for supporting CAMA in its efforts to bring the world's greatest musicians and ensembles to Santa Barbara. Come join us for music, food, and fun on this historic occasion."

Participating restaurants and caterers will include Bibi Ji, Black Sheep Restaurant, Ca' Dario Ristorante, Finch & Fork, Le Sorelle, Michael's Catering, Pete Clements Catering, Olio e Limone, Opal Restaurant & Bar, and Via Maestra 42.

Participating wineries will include Alma Rosa Winery, Babcock Winery, Brander Vineyard, Cebada Wine, Grassini Family Vineyards, Grimm's Bluff, Lumen Wines, Pali Wine Co., Presqu'ile Winery, and Santa Barbara Winery.

Chocolats du CaliBressan is the official chocolatier of the CAMA centennial.

Although the event is free, community members are asked to RSVP online at https://camasb.org/camas-100th-birthday-bash.

CAMA's centennial concert season continues May 6 with a performance by legendary cellist Mischa Maisky at The Lobero Theatre. The organization will open its 2019-2020 season with a performance by acclaimed pianist Stephen Hough at The Lobero Theatre on October 29. Later in the season, CAMA will celebrate its enduring relationship with the iconic Los Angeles Philharmonic with a Gala 100th Anniversary Concert conducted by Maestro Gustavo Dudamel. The concert will occur 100 years to the day from the LA Phil's first performance in Santa Barbara on March 6, 1920.

For more information, call (805) 966-4324 or email info@camasb.org.

CAMA is Santa Barbara's oldest arts organization, and is presenting its 100th concert season in 2018-19. CAMA's mission is to enrich the city's cultural life by bringing live performances by world-renowned classical artists and orchestras of the highest artistic excellence to our community and by providing creative, focused music education programs for individuals of all ages.





Related Articles Shows View More Santa Barbara Stories

More Hot Stories For You