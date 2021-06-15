World Premiere of TIME OF CHANGE Will Be Performed by Joe Goode Performance Group and San Francisco Heritage

The Joe Goode Performance Group and San Francisco Heritage will present the world premiere of Time of Change, September 1-12, 2021. Time of Change marks the 35th Anniversary of Joe Goode Performance Group and the 50th Anniversary of SF Heritage.

Presented in outdoors and indoors locations in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, Time of Change is a new, site-specific dance theater work featuring pop-up moments of original music, monologues, and movement. The show will weave and examine the utopian ideals and failures of the hippie era - as they relate to our current revolution. Among the performance locations is the Doolan-Larson Building--a building at the corner of Haight and Ashbury and a famous site of hippie counterculture pilgrimage. The building was gifted to San Francisco Heritage by Norman Larson (1938-2018), known affectionately as the Duke of the Haight.

Time of Change has been a collaborative process, and the work features a team of artistic directors. They are JGPG Artistic Director Joe Goode; Artistic Director of Bandaloop and Fog Beast Melecio Estrella; and queer Black choreographic duo OYSTERKNIFE (Chibueze Crouch + Gabriel Christian). Time of Change is guided by dramaturg Lashon Daley with music direction by Ben Juodvalkis and audio tour sound design by James Ard.

"Time of Change looks at where the counterculture dream started and how it has turned out, asking: Who was the dream for? Was it just for middle class white kids like myself?" asks Goode. "What is the story of Black homeowners in the Haight, who have mostly been pushed out of the neighborhood and narrative? Were they free to don their bell bottoms and join in? What does it mean to dream of liberation? To explore these questions, I knew I needed to center more voices in the artistic process."

"Time of Change gives us a chance to ground into the overlooked stories of peers, icons, and elders, of folks who have direct experience with this lost Black neighborhood and this lionized countercultural era," says OYSTERKNIFE's Crouch and Christian. "We hope this work will be an act of gratitude to this city that has held us and a loving tribute to those named and nameless who came before."

Estrella, who grew up in San Francisco and whose mother's family house was on Clayton Street continues, "An inquiry of this neighborhood and its stories is literally a family affair. History lives in the present, in our bodies, in our stories. I can already feel a strong potency and resonance moving toward Time of Change."

As Time of Change is a site-specific work, attendees will receive special instructions on their uniquely designed route and can select a route depending on their individual needs.

Time of Change is made possible with support from The Creative Work Fund, a program of the Walter and Elise Haas Fund that also is supported by The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation; San Francisco Grants for the Arts; Kenneth Rainin Foundation; Bernard Osher Foundation; Frances Hellman and Warren Breslau; National Endowment for the Arts; and the generosity of many more individuals. Producing support provided by Bandaloop.

Joe Goode Performance Group is further supported by Bill Graham Foundation, Caerus Foundation, Fleishhacker Foundation, Sam Mazza Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, California Arts Council, Phyllis C. Wattis Foundation, and the Zellerbach Family Foundation.

Time of Change will be adhering to current guidelines provided by the San Francisco Department of Public Health and the CDC to ensure the safety and well-being of our community.