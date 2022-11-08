World Premiere of CASHED OUT Comes to San Francisco Playhouse in January 2023
Performances run January 26 – February 25, 2023.
San Francisco Playhouse presents the World Premiere of Cashed Out by Native American playwright Claude Jackson, Jr.
Winning the Native Voices at the Autry short play festival, Cashed Out shares the story of three generations of women who live on the Arizona Gila River Indian Community reservation, illuminating their battles with addiction and upholding the traditions of their tribe.
As Rocky seeks her big break at the casino and tries to live up to her legacy, her family struggles to cope with the ups and downs of her gambling addiction. This frank and touching play was commissioned by San Francisco Playhouse and received enthusiastic audience response when streamed online in a 2020 developmental reading in the Playhouse's Zoomlet series.
Playwright Jackson is an attorney and director of his tribe's public defender's office, as well as a screenwriter and film director.
