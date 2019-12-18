World Premiere Musical PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Establishes All-Time Box Office Record for TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has announced that the World Premiere Musical Pride and Prejudice has established a new all-time box office record for the 2019 Tony-winning theatre company. Featuring book, music, and lyrics by Tony-nominated composer Paul Gordon, this engaging work based on Jane Austen's iconic novel has shattered TheatreWorks's previous record for highest grossing show presented at Palo Alto's Lucie Stern Theatre, a record set by Gordon's hit musical Jane Austen's EMMA. Due to immense popularity, tickets are disappearing fast as theatregoers flock to purchase seats to the hit musical, and TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will add one additional performance at 2pm on Friday, January 3, 2020. Pride and Prejudice will perform through January 4, 2020 at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Rd., Palo Alto. For tickets ($30-$116) and more information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call (650) 463-1960.

Marking TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's 70th World Premiere, Pride and Prejudice follows delightfully liberated Elizabeth Bennet and dashing, disdainful Mr. Darcy as they discover the irresistible power of love. A favorite from TheatreWorks's 2018 New Works Festival, this brand new musical romantic comedy is directed by TheatreWorks's Founding Artistic Director Robert Kelley.

WHEN:

Now through Saturday, January 4, 2020

SHOWS:

Tuesdays: 7:30pm

Wednesdays: 2:00pm, 7:30pm

Thursdays: 8:00pm

Fridays: 8:00pm (+2pm Friday, January 3, 2020)

Saturdays: 2:00pm, 8:00pm

Sundays: 2:00pm, 7:00pm

WHERE:

Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Rd., Palo Alto

TICKETS:

$30-$116; savings available for educators, seniors, active military, and patrons 35 and under. Single tickets are now available. Pricing subject to change.

INFO:

For information or to order tickets visit theatreworks.org or call (650) 463-1960

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne





