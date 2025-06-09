WE WILL CHOIR! YOU: AN EPIC QUEEN SING-ALONG Comes to Curran Theatre In October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The global participatory phenomenon Choir! Choir! Choir! is coming to the Curran Theatre for one night only with We Will Choir! You: An Epic Queen Sing-Along on Tuesday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m., presented by BroadwaySF.

This fully interactive experience transforms audiences into the stars of the show, with no musical experience required. Led by Choir! Choir! Choir! creators Daveed Goldman and Nobu Adilman.

Goldman and Adilman have taken Choir! Choir! Choir! around the world since launching in 2011. Along the way, they’ve collaborated with music legends like David Byrne, Brandi Carlile, Patti Smith, Rick Astley, and even Kermit the Frog. Their performances—equal parts comedy, karaoke, and concert—have gone viral, earning millions of views and inspiring voices everywhere to join the chorus.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 11 at 11 a.m. PT at www.broadwaysf.com.

