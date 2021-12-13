Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards; FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK's Leads Best Musical!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for San Francisco:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Chelsea Bardellini - COMPANY - Pittsburg Community Theatre 34%

Sumi Maeda - FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel 31%

Chloe Fehr - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Upstage Theater 21%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steve Mazurek - FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel 53%

Ulises Alcala - THE WINTER'S TALE - California Shakespeare Theater 27%

Rebecca Redmond - THE REVIEW OR HOW TO EAT YOUR OPPOSITION - Theatre Rhinoceros 11%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Anderson Davis - FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel 27%

Gregg Klein - COMPANY - Pittsburg Community Theatre 25%

PJ Crocker - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Upstage Theater 24%

Best Direction Of A Play

Greg Brown - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Pittsburg Community Theatre 36%

Margo Hall - [HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse 25%

Jeffrey Lo - HOLD THESE TRUTHS - San Francisco Playhouse 14%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Josh Gefken - VINTAGE HITCHOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Upstage Theater 21%

Anne Yumi Kobori - FOLKTALES FROM AROUND THE WORLD - Silicon Valley Shakespeare 17%

Margo Hall - [HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse 14%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Christian Pizzirani - FOLKTALES FROM AROUND THE WORLD - Silicon Valley Shakespeare 26%

Wolfgang Lancelot Wachalovsky - [HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse 25%

Marisa Ramos - YOU REALLY SHOULD SIT LIKE A LADY - TheatreFIRST 22%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mike Morris - COMPANY - Pittsburg Community Theatre 40%

Wen-Ling Liao - THE WINTER'S TALE - California Shakespeare Theater 25%

Kevin Myrick - [HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse 21%

Best Musical

FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel 72%

STARTING HERE, STARTING NOW - San Francisco Playhouse 28%

Best Performer In A Musical

Anita Viramontes - COMPANY - Pittsburg Community Theatre 30%

Bryan Munar - FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel 26%

Rachel Lark - FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel 21%

Best Performer In A Play

Jason Berner - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Pittsburg Community Theatre 34%

Tony Ortega - NATIVE GARDENS - Coastal Repertory Theater 19%

Jomar Tagatac - HOLD THESE TRUTHS - San Francisco Playhouse 13%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Eiko Yamamoto - FOLKTALES FROM AROUND THE WORLD - Silicon Valley Shakespeare 23%

Anna Marie Sharpe - RACHEL - South Bay Musical Theatre 19%

Jamella Cross - [HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse 11%

Best Play

THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Pittsburg Community Theatre 42%

THE WINTER'S TALE - California Shakespeare Theater 19%

[HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse 15%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel 51%

THE WINTER'S TALE - California Shakespeare Theater 18%

HOLD THESE TRUTHS - San Francisco Playhouse 10%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tanya Orellana - THE WINTER'S TALE - California Shakespeare Theater 65%

Bill English - [HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse 35%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Kelly - THE WINTER'S TALE - California Shakespeare Theater 45%

Everett Elton Bradman - [HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse 36%

Wesley Murphy - THE REVIEW OR HOW TO EAT YOUR OPPOSITION - Theatre Rhinoceros 19%

Best Streaming Play

VINTAGE HITCHOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Upstage Theater 29%

[HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse 18%

FOLKTALES FROM AROUND THE WORLD - Silicon Valley Shakespeare 16%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Scott Taylor-Cole - FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel 59%

Shelly McDowell - COMPANY - Pittsburg Community Theatre 36%

Keith Adair - COMPANY - Pittsburg Community Theatre 5%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Atessa McAleenan-Morrell - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Pittsburg Community Theatre 54%

Sam Logan - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Pittsburg Community Theatre 26%

Doll Piccotto - CRY OF CURS - Tabard Theatre 20%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Alliana Lili Yang - FOLKTALES FROM AROUND THE WORLD - Silicon Valley Shakespeare 41%

Elizabeth Jones - RACHEL - South Bay Musical Theatre 33%

Ci'Era London - THE REVIEW OR HOW TO EAT YOUR OPPOSITION - Theatre Rhinoceros 15%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel 26%

FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 20%

DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 18%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

VELORIO - LATINX MAFIA/Playground 28%

DEATHTRAP - Pittsburg Community Theatre 24%

FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 20%