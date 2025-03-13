TwoSet Violin Joins SF Symphony at Davies Symphony Hall in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TwoSet Violin performs with the San Francisco Symphony for the first time as part of their world tour on July 12–13 at Davies Symphony Hall. A violin duo that rose to international fame making classical music more relatable and accessible to a wider audience, TwoSet Violin performs their new “Sacrilegious Games” show with the Orchestra.

Violinists Brett Yang and Eddy Chen founded TwoSet Violin in 2013. With 9.5 million followers across their social media platforms, including 4.3 million YouTube followers and over 1.5 billion views to date, they inspire musicians of all ages worldwide with their vibrant online personas, witty humor, and their relatable “imperfections.”

The duo has presented sold-out concerts at venues such as Boston’s Symphony Hall, Chicago’s Symphony Center, Seattle’s Benaroya Hall, Sydney Opera House, and Kammermusiksaal at the Berlin Philharmonie. Their work has also led to collaborations in videos or on stage with world-class soloists including Hilary Hahn, Lang Lang, James Ehnes, Janine Jansen, and Maxim Vengerov.

TwoSet Violin’s one-of-a-kind live performances offer an interactive experience for audiences, including many that have never attended a classical concert before. They seamlessly weave current social media trends into the fabric of traditional classical concerts while upholding the integrity of classical music, drawing in a uniquely diverse global audience. Their mission is to make classical music accessible to all.

