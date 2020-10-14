Transcendence Theatre Company Online EDU Marketplace Offers A Variety Of Art Opportunities For Youth And Adults

The program offers private coaching, corporate workshops, virtual arts class and customizable arts education experiences.

Transcendence Theatre Company has announced the launch of their new online EDU Marketplace, a one-stop shop for virtual and socially distant art programs for youth and adults looking to enhance their artistic learning experience.

From private coaching to corporate workshops, virtual arts class and customizable arts education experiences, the EDU Marketplace has something for all ages. For more information on prices or to sign-up for a program, visit www.transcendencetheatre.org/edu-marketplace/

"We understand the power the arts have to connect youth and adults during this time," said Nikko Kimzin, Director of Education and Community Engagement for Transcendence Theatre Company. "We are actively working to provide virtual programming that creates community and inspires artistic growth for ALL."

Marketplace programs include:

Private Coaching

WHO: All ages and experiences are welcome

WHEN: Scheduled to fit your calendar.

Train with Transcendence Artists and receive 1-on-1 individualized coaching to sharpen your performance skills. We work with artists in all areas of performance including Voice, Song Performance, Acting, Audition Prep, Generative Theatre (create your own piece) and more. If you have been looking for an opportunity to develop your performance skills, contact us and we will match you with a teaching artist that specializes in your interests.

Virtual Recess

WHO: Students ages 6-10

WHEN: Mondays & Wednesdays | November 2-18 | 2:30-3:15pm

Break up your school day with an arts "virtual recess" break. These (6) 45-minute arts activities spread over 3 weeks are geared to break-up your students' school day and join a community of learners through visual and performing arts.

Virtual ARTS Elective

6-week Arts Integrated Curriculum for Grades 1-3 & 4-5

WHO: Students Grades 1-3 and 4-5

WHEN: Fall 2020- Scheduled to fit your student's calendar!

Transcendence Teaching Artists will teach a (6) week, (2) lessons per week, Fall Arts Elective for you to incorporate into your student's virtual learning experience. All lessons have been created in accordance with Common Core State Standards and Visual and Performing Arts State Standards. These lessons are FUN, ACTIVE, and designed to incorporate English Language Arts into theatre-based games and activities. We guarantee that your students will be excited to get on their feet and engage in these interactive lessons virtually.

Virtual Team Building Workshop

WHO: Companies seeking Virtual Team Building

WHEN: To be scheduled per client's request.

Join Transcendence in this professional development workshop as your Team discovers their "WHY" and works together to identify their objectives, obstacles, and tactics for themselves, for the community that they serve, and for their organization/team. In a socially distant world, ensure that your team is connecting online so that they can better establish trust as they become invested in each other's success.

Professional on Camera Workshop

WHO: For working Professionals seeking On-Camera success

WHEN: To be scheduled per client's request

Equip your team with specialized training from our on-camera professionals in the manipulation of voice and body language for professional success, online. Our instructors provide theatrical techniques that lead to greater freedom on camera. Whether delivering a virtual presentation, hosting a video conference, or crafting pre-recorded online content, gain confidence in understanding "What Works" and "What DOESN'T", so that you can create greater authentic connections with your clients.

On- Camera Private Coaching

WHO: For Professional Individuals Seeking On-Camera Success

WHEN: To be scheduled per client's request

Receive individual private coaching with our staff of on-camera professionals as they guide you through curated theatrical techniques designed to give you greater confidence in how you represent yourself virtually.

For more information visit www.transcendencetheatre.org or call 1-877-424-1414. You can also email education@ttcsonoma.org

