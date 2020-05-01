Those Women Productions to Stage HOUSE OF DESIRES (LOS EMPEÑOS DE UNA CASA)

This summer, Those Women Productions will stage House of Desires (Los empeños de una casa) by the 17th century Mexican poet, playwright, and theologian, Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, translated by Catherine Boyle. By turns sly, subversive, witty, and goofy, this little-known romantic farce will delight audiences. "Suppose The Three Stooges were feminists," says Artistic Director Elizabeth Vega, "and they got together with William Shakespeare to write a version of Midsummer Night's Dream, and you'll have the right idea." House of Desires will be co-directed by Vega and Associate Artist Norman Johnson and will feature a cast of nine, as well as original music composed by Erika Oba. Those Women Productions is a Berkeley-based theater company dedicated to giving the stage to hidden truths of gender and power.

WHEN:

Thursday, July 30th - Sunday, August 23rd, 2020.

Showtimes Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm;

plus Thursday July 30 and Thursday, August 20th at 8pm.

Press opening is Saturday, August 1st.

WHERE:

La Val's Subterranean Theater, 1834 Euclid Ave, Berkeley, CA 94709.

TICKETS:

Suggested price is $30. Everyone is welcome regardless of ability to pay.

Tickets available in June.

For more information: www.thosewomenproductions.com





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You