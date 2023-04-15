TheatreWorks Will Present World Premiere Musical ALICE BLISS This Summer

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will close its 52nd season with the World Premiere musical Alice Bliss. This vibrant new work is an intimate and stunning tale of losing everything and living anyway; of a girl who hits rock bottom, finds her mom there, and begins to grow up. Full of humor, hope, grief, and sheer teenage joy, this brilliant new musical is based on Laura Harrington's acclaimed novel in which young Alice and her family navigate life after her father is deployed to Iraq and reported missing in action.

Alice Bliss was commissioned by Playwrights Horizons and received developmental readings in 2021 at TheatreWorks' Writers Retreat. This production will be helmed by powerhouse director Mark Brokaw (Broadway's How I Learned to Drive, Heisenberg, and Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella).

Previews will run from Wednesday, July 12 - Friday, July 14, 2023, with an opening night on Saturday, July 15, 2023. The production will run through Sunday, August 6, 2023

SHOWS:

Previews: 8:00pm

Tuesdays: 7:30pm

Wednesdays: 2:00pm, 7:30pm

Thursdays & Fridays: 8:00pm

Saturdays: 2:00pm, 8:00pm

Sundays: 2:00pm, 7:00pm

ASL Interpretation: 7:30pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Open Captioning: 2pm and 7pm on Sunday, July 30, 2023; 2pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Audio Description: 8pm Friday, August 4, 2023; 8pm Saturday, August 5, 2023; 2pm Sunday, August 6, 2023

Please register in advance, as service includes a pre-show talk thirty minutes before the performance.

Assisted Listening Devices available at every performance

In Conversations (free of cost, open to community): After the 2pm matinee on Saturday, July 29, 2023

TICKET INFORMATION

Performances will take place at Lucie Stern Theatre. 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.

Ticket prices start at $30; savings available for educators, seniors, and patrons 35 and under. Pricing subject to change.

For information visit Click Here or call (877)-662-8978

Photo Credit: Peter Chenot