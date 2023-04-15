Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TheatreWorks Will Present World Premiere Musical ALICE BLISS This Summer

The production will run July 12 through August 6, 2023.

Apr. 15, 2023  

TheatreWorks Will Present World Premiere Musical ALICE BLISS This Summer

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will close its 52nd season with the World Premiere musical Alice Bliss. This vibrant new work is an intimate and stunning tale of losing everything and living anyway; of a girl who hits rock bottom, finds her mom there, and begins to grow up. Full of humor, hope, grief, and sheer teenage joy, this brilliant new musical is based on Laura Harrington's acclaimed novel in which young Alice and her family navigate life after her father is deployed to Iraq and reported missing in action.

Alice Bliss was commissioned by Playwrights Horizons and received developmental readings in 2021 at TheatreWorks' Writers Retreat. This production will be helmed by powerhouse director Mark Brokaw (Broadway's How I Learned to Drive, Heisenberg, and Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella).

Previews will run from Wednesday, July 12 - Friday, July 14, 2023, with an opening night on Saturday, July 15, 2023. The production will run through Sunday, August 6, 2023

SHOWS:

Previews: 8:00pm
Tuesdays: 7:30pm
Wednesdays: 2:00pm, 7:30pm
Thursdays & Fridays: 8:00pm
Saturdays: 2:00pm, 8:00pm
Sundays: 2:00pm, 7:00pm

ASL Interpretation: 7:30pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Open Captioning: 2pm and 7pm on Sunday, July 30, 2023; 2pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Audio Description: 8pm Friday, August 4, 2023; 8pm Saturday, August 5, 2023; 2pm Sunday, August 6, 2023

Please register in advance, as service includes a pre-show talk thirty minutes before the performance.

Assisted Listening Devices available at every performance

In Conversations (free of cost, open to community): After the 2pm matinee on Saturday, July 29, 2023

TICKET INFORMATION

Performances will take place at Lucie Stern Theatre. 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.

Ticket prices start at $30; savings available for educators, seniors, and patrons 35 and under. Pricing subject to change.

For information visit Click Here or call (877)-662-8978

Photo Credit: Peter Chenot




JCCSF Welcomes Reginald Dwayne Betts For Solo Performance Photo
JCCSF Welcomes Reginald Dwayne Betts For Solo Performance
The JCCSF will welcome acclaimed poet-lawyer and prison reform activist Reginald Dwayne Betts on Thursday, May 4 at 7 p.m. in a searing solo performance that will confront the abuses of the criminal justice system.
Steinway Society Presents Finnish Pianist Juho Pohjonen Live And Livestreamed, May 6 Photo
Steinway Society Presents Finnish Pianist Juho Pohjonen Live And Livestreamed, May 6
Finnish pianist Juho Pohjonen returns for an encore performance with Steinway Society – The Bay Area on Saturday, May 6 at Cubberley Theatre in Palo Alto.
Young Womens Choral Projects Of San Francisco Present UNICORNS Photo
Young Women's Choral Projects Of San Francisco Present UNICORNS
Young Women's Choral Projects of San Francisco (YWCP) will present its Spring concert, Unicorns on Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music Bowes Center (200 Van Ness Ave).
Review: POOR YELLA REDNECKS, VIETGONE 2 at A.C.T. Strand Photo
Review: POOR YELLA REDNECKS, VIETGONE 2 at A.C.T. Strand
What did our critic think of POOR YELLA REDNECKS, VIETGONE 2 at A.C.T. Strand? Oh boy! The second installment of Qui Nguyen's autobiographical Vietgone trilogy is just as exciting, creative, and rewarding as the original produced by A.C.T five years ago. Returning director Jaime Castañeda and composer Shammy Dee return to helm the production and realize Nguyen's vision of his family life in 1970's Midwest USA after leaving war-torn Saigon. Full of rap beats, slo-mo martial arts, sarcasm and romance, Poor Yella Rednecks is a sure-fire hit.

More Hot Stories For You


Steinway Society Presents Finnish Pianist Juho Pohjonen Live And Livestreamed, May 6Steinway Society Presents Finnish Pianist Juho Pohjonen Live And Livestreamed, May 6
April 14, 2023

Finnish pianist Juho Pohjonen returns for an encore performance with Steinway Society – The Bay Area on Saturday, May 6 at Cubberley Theatre in Palo Alto.
San Francisco Ballet Closes Season With ROMEO & JULET Next WeekSan Francisco Ballet Closes Season With ROMEO & JULET Next Week
April 14, 2023

Next week, San Francisco Ballet (SF Ballet) closes its 90th anniversary season with Helgi Tomasson’s Romeo & Juliet, including 10 performances from Friday, April 21 through April 30.
TheatreWorks Stages New Look At STEEL MAGNOLIAS This SummerTheatreWorks Stages New Look At STEEL MAGNOLIAS This Summer
April 14, 2023

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley presents a new look at the cherished comic drama Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling. A tight-knit group of Southern women flock to Truvy's beauty parlor, where its occupants dish gossip, do hair, and provide strength and support through life's joys and tragedies.
Pianist Martín García García Will Perform in Palo Alto This MonthPianist Martín García García Will Perform in Palo Alto This Month
April 14, 2023

Twenty-six-year-old Spanish pianist Martín García García makes his Steinway Society – The Bay Area debut on Sunday, April 30 at 2:30 pm at Cubberley Theatre in Palo Alto. Patrons will also be able to livestream the concert and view it for up to 48 hours afterward.
Ragazzi Boys Chorus to Join Peninsula Girls Chorus for SIBLINGS IN SONG ConcertRagazzi Boys Chorus to Join Peninsula Girls Chorus for SIBLINGS IN SONG Concert
April 13, 2023

Continuing their long-standing history of collaboration, Ragazzi Boys Chorus will join forces with the Peninsula Girls Chorus for their sixth Siblings in Song.
share