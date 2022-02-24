TheatreWorks Hosts Colorful Celebration Of Art, A MUSE BALL in May

This May, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will transform Redwood City's Fox Theatre into an interactive and colorful celebration of art and inspiration at its spring fundraiser, A Muse Ball. Spotlighting new Artistic Director Tim Bond, this creative evening will offer an immersive feast for the imagination.

Guests will sample delectable eats and exquisite wines from J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines, enjoy engaging live performances, and explore a vibrant local arts market in this one-of-a-kind gathering that culminates with a live band and dance party. Proceeds from the unique experience, which toasts the exciting future of TheatreWorks, will benefit its continued mission to bring the arts to Bay Area audiences.

The event runs 6-10pm Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Fox Theatre - 2215 Broadway, Redwood City.

Tickets $150, Tables $2,500-$10,000

For tickets and more information, the public may visit theatreworks.org/support/special-events/a-muse-ball/ or contact the TheatreWorks Special Events Department at events@theatreworks.org.