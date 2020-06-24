Theatre Rhinoceros Presents Zoom/Facebook Live Presentation of PRIDE: FRANK KAMENY - EYES ON THE STARS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation of PRIDE: Frank Kameny - Eyes on the Stars, conceived and performed by John Fisher.

June 25, 2020 at 8pm FREE!

One Live Performance Only.

PRIDE: Frank Kameny - Eyes on the Stars is the story of the astronomer who was fired from his federal government position for being gay and then picketed the White House for homosexual rights.

WHERE: Streams for FREE on ZOOM and Facebook:

Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org OR

Link to Facebook starting at 8pm on Thursday, June 25 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed a six-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award 2017 - and Pangea) and another in Los Angeles (the Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. Previous COVID-19 performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, and A Tourist in London. www.JohnFisher.biz.

