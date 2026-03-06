JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR In Concert To Be Presented By Woodside Musical Theatre

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR IN CONCERT will be presented by Woodside Musical Theatre from April 9–12, 2026 at the Woodside Performing Arts Center in Woodside, California.

The production marks the company’s first concert-style presentation and the first time it has mounted a second major production in the same season.

The preview performance on April 9 will include a post-show talkback with Ted Neeley, who portrayed Jesus in the 1973 film adaptation of Jesus Christ Superstar. Neeley will discuss the musical’s legacy and his experience performing the role.

The concert staging of Jesus Christ Superstar features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice.

The cast includes Sarah Szeibel as Jesus, Andre Alexander as Judas, Sofia Constantini as Mary Magdalene, Joshua Beld as Caiaphas, Michael Reed as Pilate, Lawrence Long as Herod, Catherine Traceski as Simon Zealots, Javi deGuzman as Peter, and Adam Weaver as Annas.

The production is directed and conducted by Joseph Murphy, with choreography by Riette Burdick Fallant and vocal direction by Sara Rangel-Murphy.

Performances are scheduled for Thursday, April 9 at 7:00 p.m. (preview with talkback), Friday and Saturday, April 10–11 at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, April 12 at 2:00 p.m.