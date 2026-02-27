Market Street Arts to Host Weekly BUSK IT! Live Music Series

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Market Street Arts will bring back its live music series, Busk It!, to Mid-Market. Beginning Friday, February 27, the neighborhood will become a hot spot for weekly live performances, launching in conjunction with San Francisco's Music Week. Busk It! connects local musicians and businesses on Market Street's sidewalks between 5th and 10th Streets, with performances through June 2026. A diverse lineup of San Francisco Bay Area artists will perform throughout the week at Mid-Market locales, including Habibi Birria, La Cuisine Cafe, Redwood Credit Union, SAMS American Eatery, Saluhall, The Market, and Yotel.

“Busk It! fills Mid-Market with incredible energy, showcasing the amazing talent of our local musicians and giving them a platform to shine alongside neighborhood businesses,” said Fernando Pujals, Executive Director of MMBAF. “These performances are high-quality, and they bring real joy to residents and visitors, turning our sidewalks into lively, welcoming spaces full of music and community spirit. Busk It! is helping transform Mid-Market into a place where people come together to experience the vibrancy and creativity of our neighborhood.”

Since launching in March 2024, Busk It! has directly paid more than $230,000 to 170 musicians and showcased more than 900 hours of free live music. The program will continue to support working artists and Mid-Market businesses while transforming community experiences. In the upcoming 2026 Busk It! season, there will be performances by After Hours Trio, Black Rabbit Synthony, The Leafs, Jason Movrich & Friends, Catherine DeNuvaring, Lyric Raven, and returning musicians Analog Dog, Carington Swing, Fake Melody, The Genie, Malpica, Orchkeystra, Tori Roze and the Hot Mess, and Rev Rabia.

The 2026 season will culminate with a special Busk It! event at The Warfield on Tuesday, June 10. The event will bring the energy of Market Street's sidewalk performances to one of San Francisco's most iconic music venues, celebrating the artists and community that have made Busk It! a beloved neighborhood tradition.

Musicians and artists interested in performing a set on Market Street can apply online at marketstreetarts.org/buskit.

Locations: Habibi Birria, 998 Market Street; La Cuisine Cafe, 1145 Market Street; Redwood Credit Union, 1390 Market Street; SAMS American Eatery, 1220 Market Street; Saluhall, 945 Market Street; The Market, 1355 Market Street; Yotel, 1095 Market Street.