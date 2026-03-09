Review: PRIMARY TRUST at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

TheatreWorks and director Jeffrey Lo must have been licking their chops with the chance to produce the regional premiere of Eboni Booth’s Pulitzer Prize winning Primary Trust. In Lo’s skillful hands, and with a seasoned powerful cast, Primary Trust is a winner – both deeply emotional and full of hope.

38-year-old Kenneth enjoys getting drunk on Mai Thais at his favorite watering hole with his bet bud Bert. The two see inseparable, with Bert supplying support and comradery. Problem is, Bert is imaginary, created out of early childhood trauma and the desperate need for companionship. Losing his stability when his 20-year job at a bookstore ends, Ken needs a change. It comes when a friendly waitress tells him about a potential job at a local bank.

Surprising himself, Ken is a star, selling bank products with natural ease and increasing his self-confidence. Bert, realizing Ken is ‘winning,’ decides it’s time to go. This throws Ken for a loop, but he’s getting better and there’s hope for a good future. The cast here is exemplary, led by a tour de force performance by William Thomas Hodgson. With a sad puppy dog look, Hodgson draws you in to his emotional dilemma creating the necessary empathy that drives our involvement. Kenny Scott’s Bert is the Best Friend we wish we all had. Local legend Dan Hiatt plays the supportive bosses to Ken, and Rolanda D. Bell is the catalyst for change in Ken’s perspective.

Roland D. Bell (Corrina) and William Thomas Hodgson (Kenneth).

With some clever lighting and sound cues by Steven B. Mannshardt and Gregory Robinson respectively, Lo creates both the tension of anxiety and the glimmers of escape from that emotional jail. Anxiety disorders are the world's most common mental health issue and Primary Trust beautifully explores the aspects of one man’s climb out of despair into a world of new connection.

Primary Trust continues through March 29th. Tickets are available at 877-662-8978 or online at theatreworks.org

Photo credits: Kevin Berne

