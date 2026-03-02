Review: LEFT FIELD at Theatre Rhinoceros

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The late AIDS activist Larry Kramer meets Pete Buttigieg in John Fisher’s wild political fantasia Left Field, now occupying the full stage at Theatre Rhino. Written and directed by Fisher, Left Field follows an angry radical f****t who rises from mayor to supervisor, to VP candidate, to potential President of the US. It’s part-fiction of course, but has ties to contemporary issues like homelessness, healthcare, and politicos (Nancy Pelosi, Scott Weiner, JD Vance).

Elana Swartz, John Fisher, and Gene Mocsy.

This is Fisher’s most ambitious project, certainly the most physical, with characters literally scaling the walls, deep sea diving, and mountain climbing. Delson Stammer (Fisher) has AIDS and is rightfully angry and bitter, railing against the pharmaceutical machinery and healthcare giants that kills through neglect. Here the resemblance to early activist Larry Kramer is striking, and those who can remember the horrific era of the 1980’s will resonate deeply with his righteous indignation.

Raphael Buenaventura as Dante, John Fisher* as Delson, Elana Swartz as Emerald, and Gene Mocsy as Keble.

Stammer’s lover dies; he becomes Mayor of Provincetown and works on healthcare issues to make his name. A lover of extreme sports, Stammers jogs excessively and saves the life of his friend Keble (Gene Mocsy) who will become his campaign manager. Rounding out the cast is Elana Swartz as Emerald, a former student of Stammers who joins the team. He’s off and running politically, moving to SF years later and winning a supervisor seat (hints of Harvey Milk).

Fisher gives Stammer license to deliver snappy judgements and simplistic answers to complex issues. His answer to the parking problem – get rid of the cars. He’s for free universal healthcare, but on the wrong side of continuing aid to Israel. When he’s passed over for the VP spot by another gay candidate, he goes on a journey of self-empowerment by climbing a mountain where he saves two stranded climbers. With his newfound celebrity, Stammers claims the top spot and may just beat JD Vance in the election. When he receives a call from Putin, things get alarmingly real.

Raphael Buenaventura as Dante.

Fisher hits many topical issues, both political and social. He flits between comic farce and tender emotion seamlessly. The emphasis on the physical is admirable but does get exhausting. Stammers final speech, given while performing crunches, requests Americans to get fit and volunteer their time. He even quotes JFKs “what you can do for your country” speech. Fisher uses the tiny Rhino space to his advantage and there’s some neat effects during the underwater scene and the mountain rescue. As Fisher is writer, director, and actor, he could use an editor’s eye to tighten up the script and reduce the one-hour forty running time. Left Field may not be too far from reality.

Left Field runs through March 15th. Tickets are available at https://www.therhino.org/.

