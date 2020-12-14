Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Theatre Rhinoceros Presents SOUTH SEA BUBBLE

Tune in December 17, 2020 at 8pm FREE!

Dec. 14, 2020  

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation:

SOUTH SEA BUBBLE

Conceived and Performed by John Fisher. December 17, 2020 at 8pm FREE!

One Live Performance Only.

THIRTY-NINE LIVE, NEW SHOWS SINCE SHELTER IN PLACE AND COUNTING!

SYNOPSIS:

The first great investment scam had a queer angle. A tale of coming out, dressing up, having fun with Vivien Leigh and Noel Coward, and speculating in war and finance. Many bubbles will be burst.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

DETAILS:

WHERE: Streams for FREE on ZOOM and Facebook:

Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org OR

Link to Facebook starting at 8pm on Thursday, December 17 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

BIOS:

John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed a six-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award 2017 - and Pangea) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award, the Theatre Bay Area Award and three Critics' Circle Awards for Best Script. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. Previous COVID-19 performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Doodler, Johnson, Modjeska, A Death in the Family The Drinker, Randy!, Marie's Crisis, Insane Director! and The Battle of Kursk. JOHN HAS CREATED THIRTY-NINE ORIGINAL, SHELTER-IN-PLACE, SOLO PERFORMANCES, ONE FOR EACH WEEK OF THE PANDEMIC. www.JohnFisher.biz.


