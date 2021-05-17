Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Rhinoceros Closes Its Season With Oakland Playwright Kheven LaGrone's PILLOW TALK

Written by Kheven LaGrone and directed by Tanika Baptiste.

May. 17, 2021  

Theatre Rhinoceros presents PILLOW TALK, a World Premiere commission, written by Kheven LaGrone and directed by Tanika Baptiste.

In 1990s Oakland, Baby Boy regularly waits for an older man, Chuck, to drive up. Baby Boy climbs into the car and gives Chuck what he needs. But can Chuck give Baby Boy what he needs? And, will Baby Boy accept it?

The production will stream June 11-20, 2021. An on-demand recording available on June 20. Learn more at www.TheRhino.org.


