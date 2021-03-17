Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Rhino Presents Free Zoom Reading of Brayden Frascone's FALLING SKIES

After an unexpected visitor turns up at The Skylight Club one night, the lines of grief and forgiveness get blurred, and lives will be changed forever.

Mar. 17, 2021  

Theatre Rhinoceros will present a free Zoom presentation of FALLING SKIES by Brayden Frascone, featuring Devin Cunningham and Joe Tally on April 8, 2021 at 7pm. One Live Performance Only. On-Demand recording will be available after the live performance.

SYNOPSIS:

The Skylight Club is the best gay bar in all of Pittsburgh, but after the death of its lead entertainer, bartender Curtis Jackson must come to terms with the hatred of the world outside its walls. After an unexpected visitor turns up one night, the lines of grief and forgiveness get blurred, and lives will be changed forever.

On Zoom - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org

WHERE: Streams for FREE on ZOOM:

Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org


